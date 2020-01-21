Saigon double-decker bus tours to bolster tourism

Departing from the Saigon Central Post Office, the tour winds its way past Nha Rong Wharf in District 4, Ho Chi Minh Campaign Museum on Le Duan Boulevard in District 1, the backpacker area of Pham Ngu Lao Street, the War Remnants Museum in District 3, and several other historical and cultural attractions.

The service is available daily from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tickets cost VND330,000 ($14.3) for adults and VND250,000 ($10.8) for children aged six to 12 years. It is free for younger kids.

Passengers get free wifi, a traditional Vietnamese leaf hat or non la, drinks, and a free guide.