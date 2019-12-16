VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Sa Pa offers verdant homestay options in December

By Lan Huong   December 16, 2019 | 10:09 pm GMT+7

Year-end visitors to Muong Hoa Valley near the resort town of Sa Pa in northern Vietnam can enjoy modern comforts in a luxuriantly green, rustic setting.

Chapa Ecolodge

Photo courtesy of Chapa Ecolodge

The accommodation is on a hill situated on the way from Sa Pa Town to Muong Hoa Valley. It is a nice place to enjoy the fresh air and the idyllic surrounds.

It is said that the valley is the best place in Sa Pa as it is home to villages like Ta Van, Ta Phin, Cat Cat, and Sin Chai where the terraced fields look best.

The Chapa Ecolodge homestay has an ethnic décor and exudes a warm ambience. Each room is built with a separate exit. Staircases are colored with seasonal flowers. Guests can sit with a cup of coffee in the balcony each room has, and look down Muong Hoa Valley. 
Photo courtesy of Chapa Ecolodge.

All the furniture in the rooms is made of wood. The brocade, baskets and other bric-a-brac in the rooms are characteristic of Sa Pa people. The windows should be opened in the morning to let in the morning mist. There are two options: rooms for two or for 3-4 people. Room rents range from VND1.5 million ($65) including breakfast. Advance reservation is advisable.

Those staying for more than two nights can use a motorbike for free. For others it is VND150,000 ($6.5) for a day. If it starts to rain the roads get muddy, and a taxi is then a better option. It costs around VND100,000 ($4.3) to reach Sa Pa. 

Sapa Jungle Homestay

Photo courtesy of Tabalo Trip

As the name suggests, the homestay is on a hill in the center of Sa Pa and set in a forest. Visitors can join the owner to farm vegetables or simply soak up the sun on the front porch. There is also a small yard which is good for barbecue parties. 
Photo courtesy of Sapa Jungle Homestay

There are five bungalows, including a six-bed dorm room with views of Ham Rong Mountain and Sa Pa town. A dorm bed costs VND180,000 ($7.8) a night, a room for two costs VND650,000 ($28) and a room for four costs VND1.05 million ($45). Breakfast, tea and coffee in the room are included. 

Phơri’s House

Photo courtesy of Phơri’s house

Seven kilometres from Sa Pa is a homestay in Ta Van Village by a small stream and surrounded by a forest. Views of the picturesque, orchard-filled valley have made Phơri’s House extremely popular. 
Photo courtesy of Phơri’s house

Just like the other homestays, wood is the central theme of the décor here. The garden allows visitors to grill their own food like potatoes (grilled potato is a favorite winter snack in Sa Pa). A room costs VND480,000 ($21) throughout the year. 

Eco Palms House

Photo courtesy of Eco Palms House

Set on a hillside in Lao Chai Village, this homestay comes with views of Hoang Lien Son Mountains and Muong Hoa Valley. The Hoang Lien Son Range is among three Asian destinations on the U.S-based National Geographic’s listing of best travel spots for 2019, along with Oman and Fanjingshan in China.

There are eight bungalows built like traditional ethnic houses in Sa Pa. During the flower season, they bloom all around the house. The place provides herbal bath treatments. Visitors can also join locals to garden and plant and harvest fruits and vegetables. 
Photo courtesy of Eco Palms House

When in Sa Pa, dress like a Sapan. The homestay lends visitors ethnic outfits for free for photos. A room costs VND1.04 million ($45) per night, including breakfast. Like the other homestays in Muong Hoa Valley, visitors have to travel 7-8 km to reach Sa Pa.

Sa Pa, situated 300 kilometers from Hanoi, attracts tourists throughout the year. It is famous for salmon, sturgeon and mountain vegetables. The sturgeon and salmon are farmed in small lakes in villages. There are also street food vendors who serve bamboo-tube rice with barbecued chicken and other snacks. 

Sa Pa is cold at night and early morning. So carry a light jacket or a windbreaker.

When walking around the terraced fields, it’s best to wear a pair of boots to avoid getting dirty because sometimes it can get really muddy.
Related News:
Tags: Sa Pa town travel Sa Pa homestay tourism Muong Hoa Village
 
Read more
Iconic Vietnamese symbols to grace Japanese time piece

Iconic Vietnamese symbols to grace Japanese time piece

Flower farmers’ dazzling trick to regulate growth

Flower farmers’ dazzling trick to regulate growth

Central Vietnam market presents seafood treasures

Central Vietnam market presents seafood treasures

Tech advance to modernize Vietnam tourism

Tech advance to modernize Vietnam tourism

Tourists go grapes for Ninh Thuan gardens

Tourists go grapes for Ninh Thuan gardens

3 Vietnamese cities among world's most visited destinations

3 Vietnamese cities among world's most visited destinations

Hanoi Train Street off track as a global destination

Hanoi Train Street off track as a global destination

World heritage site receives UNESCO warning over tourist overload

World heritage site receives UNESCO warning over tourist overload

 
go to top