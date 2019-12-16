Sa Pa offers verdant homestay options in December

Chapa Ecolodge
The accommodation is on a hill situated on the way from Sa Pa Town to Muong Hoa Valley. It is a nice place to enjoy the fresh air and the idyllic surrounds.
It is said that the valley is the best place in Sa Pa as it is home to villages like Ta Van, Ta Phin, Cat Cat, and Sin Chai where the terraced fields look best.
The Chapa Ecolodge homestay has an ethnic décor and exudes a warm ambience. Each room is built with a separate exit. Staircases are colored with seasonal flowers. Guests can sit with a cup of coffee in the balcony each room has, and look down Muong Hoa Valley.
All the furniture in the rooms is made of wood. The brocade, baskets and other bric-a-brac in the rooms are characteristic of Sa Pa people. The windows should be opened in the morning to let in the morning mist. There are two options: rooms for two or for 3-4 people. Room rents range from VND1.5 million ($65) including breakfast. Advance reservation is advisable.
Those staying for more than two nights can use a motorbike for free. For others it is VND150,000 ($6.5) for a day. If it starts to rain the roads get muddy, and a taxi is then a better option. It costs around VND100,000 ($4.3) to reach Sa Pa.
Sapa Jungle Homestay
As the name suggests, the homestay is on a hill in the center of Sa Pa and set in a forest. Visitors can join the owner to farm vegetables or simply soak up the sun on the front porch. There is also a small yard which is good for barbecue parties.
There are five bungalows, including a six-bed dorm room with views of Ham Rong Mountain and Sa Pa town. A dorm bed costs VND180,000 ($7.8) a night, a room for two costs VND650,000 ($28) and a room for four costs VND1.05 million ($45). Breakfast, tea and coffee in the room are included.
Phơri’s House
Seven kilometres from Sa Pa is a homestay in Ta Van Village by a small stream and surrounded by a forest. Views of the picturesque, orchard-filled valley have made Phơri’s House extremely popular.
Just like the other homestays, wood is the central theme of the décor here. The garden allows visitors to grill their own food like potatoes (grilled potato is a favorite winter snack in Sa Pa). A room costs VND480,000 ($21) throughout the year.
Eco Palms House
Set on a hillside in Lao Chai Village, this homestay comes with views of Hoang Lien Son Mountains and Muong Hoa Valley. The Hoang Lien Son Range is among three Asian destinations on the U.S-based National Geographic’s listing of best travel spots for 2019, along with Oman and Fanjingshan in China.
There are eight bungalows built like traditional ethnic houses in Sa Pa. During the flower season, they bloom all around the house. The place provides herbal bath treatments. Visitors can also join locals to garden and plant and harvest fruits and vegetables.
When in Sa Pa, dress like a Sapan. The homestay lends visitors ethnic outfits for free for photos. A room costs VND1.04 million ($45) per night, including breakfast. Like the other homestays in Muong Hoa Valley, visitors have to travel 7-8 km to reach Sa Pa.
Sa Pa, situated 300 kilometers from Hanoi, attracts tourists throughout the year. It is famous for salmon, sturgeon and mountain vegetables. The sturgeon and salmon are farmed in small lakes in villages. There are also street food vendors who serve bamboo-tube rice with barbecued chicken and other snacks.
Sa Pa is cold at night and early morning. So carry a light jacket or a windbreaker.
When walking around the terraced fields, it’s best to wear a pair of boots to avoid getting dirty because sometimes it can get really muddy.