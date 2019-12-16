Sa Pa offers verdant homestay options in December

The accommodation is on a hill situated on the way from Sa Pa Town to Muong Hoa Valley. It is a nice place to enjoy the fresh air and the idyllic surrounds.

It is said that the valley is the best place in Sa Pa as it is home to villages like Ta Van, Ta Phin, Cat Cat, and Sin Chai where the terraced fields look best.

The Chapa Ecolodge homestay has an ethnic décor and exudes a warm ambience. Each room is built with a separate exit. Staircases are colored with seasonal flowers. Guests can sit with a cup of coffee in the balcony each room has, and look down Muong Hoa Valley.