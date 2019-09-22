Photographer pursues Saigon for 10 years to feel its pulse

From 2008 to 2019, Phong, 50, has been exploring every nook and cranny to compose Saigon’s Melody of Life (Nhip song Sai Gon). The melody, presented recently at an exhibition in Saigon, made viewers see the city with an aura not easily discernible when they are caught in its hustle and bustle.

"I want to record not only the nostalgic impressions of Saigon, but also recognize the changes and growth of the landscape here. My aim is to show viewers how dynamic and affectionate the city is," Phong said.

Vietnam's sidewalks are typically used for much more than just walking and Saigon is no exception. The picture above was taken on Bui Vien Street of District 1 in 2018.