VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

​Photo of family reunion wins Vietnamese photographer Agora top prize

By Nguyen Quy   July 14, 2020 | 03:12 pm GMT+7
​Photo of family reunion wins Vietnamese photographer Agora top prize
This photograph taken by Nguyen Tan Kuan has won the top prize in the Agora's Family photo contest.

A photograph shot in Dak Lak Province of a family reuniting after a long day of farming has won Agora’s Family photo contest.

The photo by Nguyen Tan Kuan shows a man and his daughter riding an elephant home at sunset and his wife coming out of their house with a child to welcome them back. It was shot near the Central Highlands province's Lak Lake.

It garnered the most votes from Agora users to earn Kuan, a Dak Lak photographer, the $1,000 top prize, Agoda, the world’s largest free-to-use photo app, announced Sunday.

The 500-ha Lak Lake, about 60 km south of Buon Ma Thuot Town, is the largest natural freshwater lake in Dak Lak. The area around is home to M’Nong ethnic minority people, who raise elephants and offer rides on them to tourists.

The competition had received 8,405 entries with 50 making the final round of voting.

Kuan said: "I witnessed such a sweet family moment. Through the picture, I wanted to emphasize the importance of a united family to live a happy life."

Another entry from a Vietnamese photographer, Nguyen Vu Phuoc, showing a man and his son paying homage to a deceased family member at a cemetery in Ho Chi Minh City also made it to the top 50.

In March an aerial shot of Da Nang’s famous Golden Bridge, which is held up by two giant hands, won Tran Tuan Viet Agora’s world’s best architecture photo of 2020 award.

Last month a photo of water lilies in the Yen Stream outside Hanoi taken by Tran Quang Quy took the $1,000 top prize in Agora’s Spring 2020 photo contest.

Related News:

Tags:

Dak Lak

Lak Lake

Vietnamese photographer Buon Ma Thuot

family reunion

photo contest

 

Read more

Six Phu Quoc beaches to get your summer on

Six Phu Quoc beaches to get your summer on

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

Coastal town Phan Thiet, a place to take great photos

135-year-old cathedral finally goes down, to get like-for-like replacement

135-year-old cathedral finally goes down, to get like-for-like replacement

Backpacker favorite Quy Nhon a picturesque treat

Backpacker favorite Quy Nhon a picturesque treat

Tourists lay off the heat at Mooc Spring

Tourists lay off the heat at Mooc Spring

Resort offers sparkling yet serene start to the day

Resort offers sparkling yet serene start to the day

Early birds catch the fish at sea and on shore

Early birds catch the fish at sea and on shore

Towards the skyline in Gia Lai

Towards the skyline in Gia Lai

 
go to top