On Lang Pagoda: Stomp out villains and smoothen your love life

A group of people participate in the "villain hitting" ritual, an activity that consists of using footwear to repeatedly whack human-shaped paper pieces on the ground. This folk sorcery is also prevalent in Guangdong and Hong Kong and listed as an "intangible cultural heritage" by the Hong Kong Home Affairs Bureau. The paper figures represent evil energy and the action of crushing them symbolizes protection from bad happenings in real life. "I have visited many Chinese Buddhist religious sites, but I have only seen the practice of evil stomping at On Lang Pagoda," said Ngoc Anh, one of the visitors. This practice typically takes place in front of the Tiger altar on Jingzhe Day, translated as the awakening of hibernating insects, which signifies the weather getting warmer. On the Gregorian calendar, this day usually falls on March 5 or 6.