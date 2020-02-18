Northern province bars cruise passengers from epidemic-stricken areas

"The new coronavirus epidemic is a great challenge for tourism. Quang Ninh's view is not to trade human health, but to maintain socio-economic development and fight the epidemic," Dang Huy Hau, Vice Chairman of Quang Ninh Province, home to world famous Ha Long Bay, told a meeting Monday.

Provincial authorities and relevant agencies must provide specific schedules regarding the arrival of ships from safe areas, he added.

Hau requested a list of passengers registering to go onshore and for relevant units to ensure safety when welcoming foreign visitors.

The meeting followed Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam reprimanding provincial authorities for turning away passengers on the Italian vessel Aida Vita, operated by AIDA Cruises. Following Quang Ninh’s refusal, the cruise ship decided to cancel its entire trip to Vietnam, which would have started last Thursday and taken it to Ha Long, Da Nang, Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City.

Warning other localities not to repeat the act, Dam said while they need to strictly implement immigration and quarantine procedures with respect to foreign visitors and vehicles coming from epidemic-affected areas, they must ensure these do not affect tourism and business activities.

Quang Ninh's decision to turn away the cruise vessel came after 454 passengers on board cruise ship Diamond Princess were found to be infected by the new coronavirus.

It had visited Chan May Port in Thua Thien-Hue Province on January 27 before docking at Ha Long International Cruise Port a day later.

Diamond Princess, operated by Princess Cruise under British-American Carnival Corporation & Plc., was placed under two-week quarantine on arrival at Japan's Yokohama City on February 3 after dozens of passengers tested positive for the Covid-19.

Recently MS Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, was turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, and Thailand over fears some on board may be infected by the virus.

After floating at sea for nearly two weeks, the vessel was finally allowed to dock at a Cambodian port Thursday. An 83-year-old American woman on MS Westerdam tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Malaysia last Saturday.

Vietnam has recorded 16 cases of infection, 11 in northern Vinh Phuc Province, three in Ho Chi Minh City and one each in central Khanh Hoa and Thanh Hoa provinces. Eleven patients have been discharged from hospital after doctors declared them free of the virus.

Medical experts have confirmed there is no specific medicine or vaccine to treat the Covid-19, though Vietnam has enough capacity, experience and confidence to treat patients.

WHO said Saturday that Vietnam has responded well to the epidemic from the very outset, preventing its spread.

Vietnam declared Covid-19 outbreak an epidemic on February 1.

As of Tuesday, the global death toll had climbed to 1,873 and confirmed infections topped 73,000. Nearly 12,000 patients have recovered.