Mesmeric Vietnam through the seasons

"Catching the wind by the sea in January" was taken at Hon Do Beach, My Hiep Village, Ninh Hai District, central Ninh Thuan Province. The photo is part of Dung’s "Beauty of the Vietnamese landscape" collection. The HCMC-based photographer said the transitional period between the previous and new year was a good time to visit the sea and its moss-covered rocks.

In My Hiep, moss lingers on the high rocks until March. Its green color fades to yellow as time goes and this gets an added shine from the sun beams.