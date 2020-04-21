VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Lotuses add to charm of Hue

By Nguyen Phong, Huynh Phuong   April 21, 2020 | 12:35 pm GMT+7

At this time of the year lotuses adorn the ancient town of Hue in central Vietnam with their elegant beauty.

Lotus has been associated with Hue people for a long time, through architecture, cuisine and culture. In Hue you can see lotuses in lakes and ponds everywhere and even in the Hue Royal Palace. Visitors can enjoy the scent and the pure beauty of the lotus here. In the photo is the pink lotus in the lakes surrounding the Great Citadel, overlooking the Phung Mon and the Ngo Mon Gate, the main entrance to Hue Citadel.

The lotus has been associated with Hue for a long time through its architecture, cuisine and culture. You can see lotuses in lakes and ponds everywhere in the town, even the Hue royal palace.

In this photo are pink lotuses growing in the moat surrounding the Great Citadel near the Phung Mon and Ngo Mon gates, the main entrance to the Hue Citadel.
According to the records, Tinh Tam Lake or Tinh Lake, a famous attraction in the city is rectangular, with a circumference of nearly 1,500m. On the lake are three little islands Bong Lai, Phuong Truong and Doanh Chau.In the photo is the Hong Cu Bridge that leads to Bong Lai Island, with lotus are planted underneath. Recently, Tinh Lake has been renovated to create a better water environment to help lotus grow and bloom.

The Tinh Tam Lake or Tinh Lake, a famous attraction in Hue, is rectangular, with a perimeter of nearly 1,500 m. There are three islets in it, Bong Lai, Phuong Truong and Doanh Chau.

In the photo is the Hong Cu Bridge that leads to Bong Lai Islet with lotuses growing beneath it. Recently the lake has been renovated to create a better environment for the flower to grow.
There usually are white and pink lotus in Hue. Aside of Tinh Lake, lotuses are also grown in the ponds and lakes of the city.

There are usually white and pink lotuses in Hue.
A bee searching for nectar on a lotus.

A bee searching for nectar in a lotus.
People in La Chu village, Huong Chu Commune grow lotus on rice fields. This is one of the places to watch the beautiful lotus season in the suburban area of Hue.

People in La Chu Village, Huong Chu Commune, grow lotus in rice fields.
La Chu Road with lotus blooming on both sides.

A La Chu Village path with lotuses blooming on both sides.
The lotuses blooming in the swamp at La Chu. In the lagoon, old lotus leaves swabs into the deep mud, seeking nutrients for their flowers, seeds and younger leaves.

Lotuses in a swamp in La Chu Village.
The petals fall, revealing the stunning yellow pistil of the lotus. It looks even more beautiful on the green background.

The petals fall, revealing the lovely yellow pistils of a lotus, beautiful against the emerald background.
A dragonfly taking a rest on a young lotus.

A dragonfly rests on a lotus bud.
A happy girl holds a lotus in a rice-lotus field. Lotuses will bloom until the end of June.

A happy girl holds a lotus in a rice-lotus field. Lotuses will bloom until the end of June.

The lotus is considered Vietnam's national flower and represents purity and dignity.
Related News:
Tags: Hue Vietnam lotus ancient town imperial town travel destination
 
Read more
Vietnam ornamental fish seller photo wins grand Smithsonian prize

Vietnam ornamental fish seller photo wins grand Smithsonian prize

Enamored Russians paint Vietnam with a captivating brush

Enamored Russians paint Vietnam with a captivating brush

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge a global stunner

Vietnam’s Golden Bridge a global stunner

Coastal province keeps beaches closed, reopens basic services

Coastal province keeps beaches closed, reopens basic services

358 stranded tourists seek repatriation from Vietnam

358 stranded tourists seek repatriation from Vietnam

Two Vietnamese photographers among int'l contest finalists

Two Vietnamese photographers among int'l contest finalists

244-year-old Hue bridge to undergo restoration

244-year-old Hue bridge to undergo restoration

Vietnam an unforgettable trip for Covid-19 couple

Vietnam an unforgettable trip for Covid-19 couple

 
go to top