Lotuses add to charm of Hue

The lotus has been associated with Hue for a long time through its architecture, cuisine and culture. You can see lotuses in lakes and ponds everywhere in the town, even the Hue royal palace.
The Tinh Tam Lake or Tinh Lake, a famous attraction in Hue, is rectangular, with a perimeter of nearly 1,500 m. There are three islets in it, Bong Lai, Phuong Truong and Doanh Chau.
There are usually white and pink lotuses in Hue.
A bee searching for nectar in a lotus.
People in La Chu Village, Huong Chu Commune, grow lotus in rice fields.
A La Chu Village path with lotuses blooming on both sides.
Lotuses in a swamp in La Chu Village.
The petals fall, revealing the lovely yellow pistils of a lotus, beautiful against the emerald background.
A dragonfly rests on a lotus bud.
A happy girl holds a lotus in a rice-lotus field. Lotuses will bloom until the end of June.