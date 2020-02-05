VnExpress International
Lonely MV filmed in central Vietnam gets 31 million views

By Nguyen Quy   February 5, 2020 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Adventurous travelers explore inside Son Doong, the world's largest cave in Quang Binh Province. Photo courtesy of Oxalis.

In just a month, Alone, Pt. II, an MV filmed inside Son Doong has been viewed more than 31 million times, taking the beauty of the world's largest cave to a wide global audience. 

The music video by world famous DJ Alan Walker, which premiered on December 27 last year, depicts a young archaeologist on her quest to discover a place of mystery and wonder.

After uncovering a hidden secret in a painting, she finds that it is in Quang Binh’s Son Doong, the largest natural cave in the world of great beauty.

In addition to Son Doong, the MV also showcases several memorable natural features of Quang Binh including Trooc and Chay rivers, Tra Ang Bridge, Doong Mountain Village, and En and Nuoc Nut caves.

Alan Walker’s filming crew flew into Vietnam and visited the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, home to some of the world’s most magnificent underground caves, including Son Doong.

Son Doong opened to tourists in 2013. The five kilometer-long cave system, 150 meters high and 200 meters wide, contains at least 150 individual caves, a dense subterranean jungle and several underground rivers.

For years, Son Doong has become a popular camping destination for tourists. Photo courtesy of Oxalis.

Son Doong Cave in Quang Binh Province, central Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Oxalis.

Due to limited space, registration for Son Doong tours, which are organized between January 29 and August 27 this year, must be made well in advance with Oxalis, the only company licensed to provide the service. According to Oxalis, 489 slots are available for 2020.

A four-day expedition costs $3,000, with buses running from Hanoi to Dong Hoi, capital of Quang Binh, and on to the Phong Nha Ke-Bang National Park.

British magazine Conde Nast Traveler has earlier this year named Son Doong one of seven must-explore wonders of 2020.

This is not the first time Quang Binh has hogged the international spotlight for being filmed  by foreign projects. In 2017, the province was a filming location for the Hollywood blockbuster Kong: Skull Island, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts.

Alan Walker is a 22-year-old multi-platinum selling British-Norwegian artist, DJ and record producer. Since his breakthrough single "Faded", he has received over 18 billion audio and video streams worldwide in four years. His YouTube channel has 31.4 million subscribers, making him the 15th most followed artist on the platform.

Tags: Son Doong world largest cave Alan Walker music video Vietnam Phong Nha-Ke Bang
 
