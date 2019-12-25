Lick of paint rebirths iconic Da Lat slope

Aside from representative flowers and landscapes, artists included portraits of many locals, Bui Thi Xuan high school students, and historical figures like Doctor Alexandre Yersin who spent a significant portion of his life in Vietnam.

Yersin was credited with finding the site for Da Lat in 1893. Because of the high altitude and European-like climate, Da Lat soon became a holiday destination for French officers during the colonial time. Yersin is world-renowned as the co-discoverer of the bacillus responsible for the bubonic plague or pest.