In a Hue pagoda, Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh is back home

Tu Hieu Pagoda on Le Ngo Cat Street, six kilometers from downtown Hue, is where the journey of Thich Nhat Hanh to a world renowned apostle of peace began. He became a novice here at the age of 16 and became a monk seven years later after graduating from a Buddhism institute in Hue. After more than half-a-century, the Zen Master returned home on October 26 last year.

The pagoda was originally built by a monk for his mother and the Nguyen royal family, who lived in the Royal Palace across the Perfume River, helped expand it in 1848. Hue is the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Vietnam's last royal family.

Today, following the return of the Zen Master, the quiet pagoda has drawn devout followers drawn by his message of mindful living that has inspired millions across the globe.