Heart of Saigon transforms its style with the same charm

Immediately after capturing Saigon, the French colonial regime set up a communication system. In 1860, the Saigon Post Office was built. From 1886 to 1891, the Saigon Post Office was remodeled with Eurasian architecture. There are stones engraved with the names of inventors in the electricity and telegraph industry in front of the post office, which still stand today. The picture on the left was taken in 1895.
Ben Nghe Canal runs under the Calmette Bridge. Ben Nghe is also the name of a port in Saigon. "Dong Nai - Ben Nghe" used to refer to the country's entire southern region. The name Ben Nghe was named after the sounds crocodiles in the canal would make, and also a resemblance of the sounds young buffalos (nghe). This is noted in the book titled Phuong Dinh du dia chi, a study of Saigon's geography, history, culture, and rituals by Nguyen Van Sieu (1792-1899) - a 19th century cultural researcher and poet. ‘Ben’ means station. The picture on the left was taken in 1896.
Construction of the Opera House, which is reminiscent of European theaters in France in the late 19th century, started in 1898 and was completed in 1900. This was where the French came to see performances. In 1956, the building was used as the House of Representatives office for the Republic of Vietnam government. In May 1975, it became a city theater and is still used to organize big events to this day. The picture on the left was taken in 1905.
The famous Grande Café de la Terrasse (left, 1907), built in the late 19th century, was located on the side of the Opera House. It was demolished in 1956 to build the Caravelle Hotel, one of the most modern hotels in Saigon at the time with hot and cold water systems, electricity generators, air conditioners, etc. Former US President Bill Clinton, British princess Anne and French fashion designer Pierre Cardin were among the celebrity guests that stayed in the hotel. After 1975, the hotel was renamed to Independence Hotel and again carried its original name in 1995.
Ben Thanh Market was also known as Cho Moi (New Market) to distinguish it from the old market on the bank of the Ben Nghe River in the early 20th century. The 105-year-old market has about 1,400 stalls with four main doors and 12 auxiliary doors. Ben Thanh Market today is also known as a symbol of Saigon, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world. The picture on the left was taken in the 1920s.
A side entrance of Cho Moi on Phan Chu Trinh Street on the left was pictured in the 1920s. Cho Moi was built with money of Hui Bon Hoa, one of the richest men in Cochinchina in the early 20th century. French contractor Brossard et Maupin started the construction in 1912 and finished in March 1914.
Cau Mong (Mong Bridge), which connects District 1 with District 4, can be seen from the same perspective depicted in the picture (left) as if one were standing on today's Vo Van Kiet Street in the same position. The bridge is 125 years old, one of the oldest in Saigon. It was made of steel, built in 1893 and finished after one year by the French shipping company Messageries Maritimes and Levallois Perret company.
The city once completely dismantled the bridge to build the East-West Boulevard (Vo Van Kiet and Mai Chi Tho intersection) and the Saigon River tunnel. After the construction, the bridge was rebuilt in the original design with a stronger foundation. Currently, the bridge only serves pedestrians and is a favorite place for taking wedding photos and viewing fireworks displays. The picture on the left was taken in the early 20th century.
A view of Pasteur Street from Cau Mong was named after the French chemist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur (1822-1895). The road stretches about 1.2 km from District 1 to District 3. The picture on the left, taken in the 1960s, shows Indochina Bank on the right, which is now the Ho Chi Minh City branch of Vietnam’s National Bank.
The Notre Dame Cathedral, pictured here in 1966 (left), was built in 1877 and designed by French architect J. Bourard. All the materials including cement, steel and screws were brought from France.
The 142-year-old cathedral in District 1 is visited by hundreds every day, especially during Tet holiday, Vietnam’s Lunar New Year celebration. Currently, the project is being renovated and scheduled to be completed by the end of this year or mid 2020.