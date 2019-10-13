Heart of Saigon transforms its style with the same charm

Cau Mong (Mong Bridge), which connects District 1 with District 4, can be seen from the same perspective depicted in the picture (left) as if one were standing on today's Vo Van Kiet Street in the same position. The bridge is 125 years old, one of the oldest in Saigon. It was made of steel, built in 1893 and finished after one year by the French shipping company Messageries Maritimes and Levallois Perret company.

The city once completely dismantled the bridge to build the East-West Boulevard (Vo Van Kiet and Mai Chi Tho intersection) and the Saigon River tunnel. After the construction, the bridge was rebuilt in the original design with a stronger foundation. Currently, the bridge only serves pedestrians and is a favorite place for taking wedding photos and viewing fireworks displays. The picture on the left was taken in the early 20th century.