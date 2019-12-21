HCMC plans fireworks, outdoor concert to welcome New Year

Fireworks performances are seen from the Landmark 81, Vietnam's highest building in Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Khoa.

Municipal authorities have approved a plan for two fireworks shows on New Year’s Eve (December 31).

The 15-minute fireworks will be set off midnight New Year's Eve at the Landmark 81 building in Binh Thanh District and the Thu Thiem Tunnel that links Districts 1 and 2 and Dam Sen Park in District 11.

On the night of December 31 and January 1, 2020, locals and international tourists can enjoy a lighting show using 3D mapping techniques at the headquarters of Ho Chi Minh City's People’s Committee at 86 Le Thanh Ton Street, District 1. Downtown streets will be decorated with artistic lighting.

A countdown concert will be held on the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street on the night of December 31. Famous V-pop singer Son Tung M-TP is expected perform at the outdoor concert.

HCMC, Hanoi and Da Nang are among 100 most visited destinations in the world, according to the annual Top City Destinations Ranking report released last week by the U.K.-based global business intelligence firm Euromonitor International.

In the first 11 months of this year, the number of international tourists visiting HCMC reached 7.7 million, up 14 percent from a year ago.