VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Hanoi to receive, quarantine over 800 returnees from Da Nang

By Phuong Loan   August 11, 2020 | 10:29 am GMT+7
Hanoi to receive, quarantine over 800 returnees from Da Nang
A Hanoi resident who returned from Da Nang waits for a Covid-19 test in Ba Dinh District, Hanoi, July 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Over 800 people stranded in tourist hotspot Da Nang due to its Covid-19 outbreak are expected to land in Hanoi on August 12-13 and be quarantined upon arrival.

The capital city’s High Command said at a Monday meeting on Covid-19 prevention that the passengers will be quarantined at the military school under the High Command in Son Tay Town, 35 km west of Hanoi's center.

All passengers and flight crew will wear protective clothing and have their temperatures checked before getting on the plane. The planes will be disinfected after they deplane.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and budget carrier Vietjet Air will transport the passengers on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The tourists have had to remain in Da Nang since July 28 when it went into a semi-lockdown and suspended all means of transportation in and out of the city. Da Nang, now Vietnam's Covid-19 epicenter, recorded the country's first domestic Covid-19 case on July 25 after a 99-day streak without community transmission.

On August 13-14, 625 people will return to Ho Chi Minh City from Da Nang, HCMC's Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said Monday.

The returnees’ samples have been taken for novel coronavirus testing in Da Nang at the request of HCMC authorities. The test results would be available Tuesday, according to Truong Thi Hong Hanh, director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism.

"Since Hanoi has not asked for tests to be done before people aboard the plane, the returnees will be tested in the quarantine zone (in the capital city)," Hanh said Sunday.

Nearly 1,700 visitors, mainly from Hanoi and HCMC, are reportedly stuck in Da Nang, a top tourist attraction in central Vietnam.

Since July 25, the nation has recorded 389 domestic cases in 15 cities and provinces, all of them linked to Da Nang.

The country has had 847 Covid-19 cases, 433 of them active.

Related News:

Tags:

Da Nang returnee

Hanoi

Vietnam Covid-19

Da Nang outbreak

 

Read more

Discover the luxury of seclusion at these seven Vietnam getaways

Discover the luxury of seclusion at these seven Vietnam getaways

Curves of Con Dao Islands

Curves of Con Dao Islands

130-year-old Mekong Delta church a marriage of West, East

130-year-old Mekong Delta church a marriage of West, East

On difficult but beautiful trekking route Ta Nang-Phan Dung

On difficult but beautiful trekking route Ta Nang-Phan Dung

Explore south central Vietnam on bicycle

Explore south central Vietnam on bicycle

Prey to visitor shortage, Saigon zoo launches online donation call

Prey to visitor shortage, Saigon zoo launches online donation call

1,700 tourists to be evacuated from Covid-19 epicenter Da Nang

1,700 tourists to be evacuated from Covid-19 epicenter Da Nang

Surf the clouds on Bach Moc Luong Tu mountain peak

Surf the clouds on Bach Moc Luong Tu mountain peak

 
go to top