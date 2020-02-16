From floating market to flower village, Mekong Delta resonates through the lens

Nga Nam floating market opens at around 4 a.m. and closes by 8 a.m.

Located about 60 kilometers from Soc Trang Town's downtown in Soc Trang Province, the market acquired its name from the convergence of Ca Mau, Vinh Quoi, Long My, Thanh Tri and Phung Hiep canals in Nga Nam Commune.

The markets of Cai Rang (Can Tho City), Nga Bay (Hau Giang Province) or Cai Be (Tien Giang Province) are similarly gemlike and draw many visitors to the Mekong Delta.