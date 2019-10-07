Foreigners crowd Hanoi Train Street coffee shops following removal order

Last Saturday, the Ministry of Transport ordered Hanoi authorities to close down selfie hotspots and makeshift coffee shops along both sides of the Hanoi Train Street as a safety measure. The "street" is formed by railway tracks running alongside Dien Bien Phu and Phung Hung streets in the heart of the Hanoi’s Old Quarter just a few feet away from residences on either side.

The highly unusual sight of a train running several hundred meters on tracks that are crowded closely on by residents’ homes draws hundreds of thousands of amazed tourists from within and outside the country every year.