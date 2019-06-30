VnExpress International
Flamboyant blooms paint the town red in Hue

By Le Huy Hoang Hai   June 30, 2019 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Flamboyant trees, called ‘flame of the forest,’ adds seasonal flamboyance to the ancient capital town of Hue.

Flamboyant flowers bloom on the banks of the iconic Perfume River (Song Huong), one of the top tourist attractions in Hue. 

Hue in central Vietnam was the political seat of power and a cultural and religious hub under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), Vietnam's last royal family.

Two girls in white ao dai (traditional Vietnamese long dress) pose for a photo next to the a flamboyant tree along the Truong Tien Bridge spanning the Huong River.  

This is a good time for local photographers as many girls and women of all ages love to get their pictures taken against the backdrop of flamboyant flowers.

A foreign tourist uses her smart phone to capture the red blossoms while walking on the Truong Tien Bridge.

Hue is home to around 1,000 flamboyant trees and the last days of June are the best time of the year to enjoy their beauty and have photographs taken with them, as this young woman in her ao dai is doing. 

Flamboyant trees, also called royal poinciana and flame trees, are a familiar sight in Vietnam and called "the school age flower" because it usually blooms as the academic year ends.

In this picture, the flamboyant blooms adorn the campus of the Hue Culture Museum.

Flamboyant trees line a street in Hue. Now is a good time to ride bicycles around the city that offers a slow pace of life and quietude difficult to find in other cities.

A video captures the beauty of Hue from above.

Hue from above: Bird view of Vietnam’s former capital Hue under the Nguyen Dynasty
 
 

Tags: Hue Vietnam flamboyant trees summer season Nguyen Dynasty Huong River Truong Tien Bridge
 
