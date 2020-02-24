VnExpress International
Faithful forgo Buddhist sanctum near Vietnam’s coronavirus hub

By Ngoc Thanh   February 24, 2020 | 06:24 pm GMT+7

Tay Thien, with its cornucopia of Buddhist relics and temples, stands deserted due to its proximity to Vietnam's coronavirus epicenter in Vinh Phuc Province.

Considered the birthplace of Vietnamese Buddhism, Tay Thien Complex in Tam Dao District lies a mere 30 kilometers from Son Loi Commune, locked down since February 13 after eight locals were infected by the coronavirus. Seven have since been discharged from hospital.

Vinh Phuc in northern Vietnam was the hardest hit locality, with 11 of the total 16 infections recorded nationwide, forcing visitors to give it a wide berth.
An asphalt road leading to the center of Tay Thien was empty, with no cars and people walking around.

Do Quoc Trong, head of the Tay Thien management board, said: "After the Lunar New Year holiday, or Tet, around 20,000 visitors flocked here to pray for luck and prosperity each day. But now, only 100-200 frequent the site."
Signs reminding visitors to adhere to strict hygiene are dotted across the complex, with tourists obliged to sanitize their hands before entering pagodas and temples, all of which have been disinfected.
It is said a Buddhist monk came here from India in the 3rd century BCE, choosing the site from which to propagate his beliefs.

Truc Lam Zen Monastery in Tay Thien, one of the largest of its kinds in the country, was built in 2005 on the ruins of an ancient pagoda.

Throngs of Buddhists flock to Tay Thien during Spring Festival, held on the 15th day of the second lunar month each year, which falls on March 8 this year. However, the festival was canceled to limit overcrowding due to novel coronavirus fears.
Ten days ago, most drivers worked from morning till late night, with over 70 percent of visitors utilizing cable cars and mobile transport. Now they rarely have work to do.
Waiting for arrivals could mean a one-way ticket to dreamland.
Normally, during holidays and festive seasons, nearly 60 cable cars operated continuously at the complex, but most are forced to simply hang around for the time being.
A rare group of South Korean tourists appears on the campus of the complex.

The Ministry of Health has demanded all tourists from South Korea complete health declarations since the country became the second largest victim of the coronavirus after China.

South Korea recorded 161 new coronavirus infections on Monday, bringing the total to 763, of whom seven have died.

The global death toll has reached 2,620 and infections topped over 79,000, mainly in China.
