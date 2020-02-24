Faithful forgo Buddhist sanctum near Vietnam’s coronavirus hub

It is said a Buddhist monk came here from India in the 3rd century BCE, choosing the site from which to propagate his beliefs. Truc Lam Zen Monastery in Tay Thien, one of the largest of its kinds in the country, was built in 2005 on the ruins of an ancient pagoda. Throngs of Buddhists flock to Tay Thien during Spring Festival, held on the 15th day of the second lunar month each year, which falls on March 8 this year. However, the festival was canceled to limit overcrowding due to novel coronavirus fears.