Fabric lanterns adorn Hanoi street for Mid-Autumn Festival

Usually, it is Hang Ma Street that teems with different festival decorations, as a guild street devoted to selling them. This year, Phung Hung Street is also heralding the coming of one of Vietnam’s most popular festivals.
The lanterns are predominantly white with shades of green, pink, orange as well as images of flowers, fish and other creatures. It is an attractive sight both in day time and at night, when they are lit.
Phung Hung became a mural street last year, with a section that stretches from Phung Hung - Hang Ma intersection to the Hang Luoc flower market in Hoan Kiem District being dedicated to murals.
The street section with 17 old bridge arches is painted with re-imaginations of department stores, street vendors, trains and calligraphers by Vietnamese and South Korean artists.
This place is always crowded on weekends and holidays with people coming to take pictures in an area near where the famous trans-Vietnam railway runs through a residential area in downtown Hanoi.
The street sparkles at night when the lanterns are lit.
Ai Duyen, a tourist from Da Nang City, said: "I've come to Hanoi many times but this is my first time walking around thousands of beautiful lanterns like this. It looks like it came out of a fairy tale."
Many other streets of Hanoi's Old Quarter are also decorated with lanterns in preparation for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 13 this year, or August 15 of the lunar calendar. Hanoi bans vehicles from entering certain streets in the Old Quarter in the lead up to the festival.
The Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam, also known as the Full Moon Festival, is an occasion for family reunions with moon cakes, and a children’s night out.
Photos by Duc Nguyen