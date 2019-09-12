Fabric lanterns adorn Hanoi street for Mid-Autumn Festival

Phung Hung became a mural street last year, with a section that stretches from Phung Hung - Hang Ma intersection to the Hang Luoc flower market in Hoan Kiem District being dedicated to murals.

The street section with 17 old bridge arches is painted with re-imaginations of department stores, street vendors, trains and calligraphers by Vietnamese and South Korean artists.

This place is always crowded on weekends and holidays with people coming to take pictures in an area near where the famous trans-Vietnam railway runs through a residential area in downtown Hanoi.