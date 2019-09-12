VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Fabric lanterns adorn Hanoi street for Mid-Autumn Festival

By Khuong Nha   September 12, 2019 | 08:26 pm GMT+7

Thousands of fabric lanterns are decorating a section of Phung Hung Street in Hanoi's Old Quarter for the Mid-Autumn Festival this Friday.

Beside Hang Ma Street, Phung Hung Street is also adorned with lanterns this year.Duc Nguyen, a Hanoi resident, said: About 30 meters of Phung Hung Street was adorned with lanterns about a week ago.

Usually, it is Hang Ma Street that teems with different festival decorations, as a guild street devoted to selling them. This year, Phung Hung Street is also heralding the coming of one of Vietnam’s most popular festivals. 
Hanois Phung Hung Street ready for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival with fabric lanterns - 1

The lanterns are predominantly white with shades of green, pink, orange as well as images of flowers, fish and other creatures. It is an attractive sight both in day time and at night, when they are lit.
Hanois Phung Hung Street ready for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival with fabric lanterns - 2

Phung Hung became a mural street last year, with a section that stretches from Phung Hung - Hang Ma intersection to the Hang Luoc flower market in Hoan Kiem District being dedicated to murals.

The street section with 17 old bridge arches is painted with re-imaginations of department stores, street vendors, trains and calligraphers by Vietnamese and South Korean artists.

This place is always crowded on weekends and holidays with people coming to take pictures in an area near where the famous trans-Vietnam railway runs through a residential area in downtown Hanoi.
Hanois Phung Hung Street ready for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival with fabric lanterns - 3

The street sparkles at night when the lanterns are lit.

Ai Duyen, a tourist from Da Nang City, said: "I've come to Hanoi many times but this is my first time walking around thousands of beautiful lanterns like this. It looks like it came out of a fairy tale."
Hanois Phung Hung Street ready for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival with fabric lanterns - 4

Many other streets of Hanoi's Old Quarter are also decorated with lanterns in preparation for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 13 this year, or August 15 of the lunar calendar. Hanoi bans vehicles from entering certain streets in the Old Quarter in the lead up to the festival.

The Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam, also known as the Full Moon Festival, is an occasion for family reunions with moon cakes, and a children’s night out.

Photos by Duc Nguyen

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam lantern Mid-Autumn Festival Full Moon Festival Hanoi
 
Read more
Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival like a local in Hanoi and Saigon

Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival like a local in Hanoi and Saigon

Vietnamese carriers delay flights to Japan as typhoon Faxai threatens

Vietnamese carriers delay flights to Japan as typhoon Faxai threatens

Pure Land pagoda’s unique bamboo gate

Pure Land pagoda’s unique bamboo gate

Vietnam Airlines cancels flights to South Korea as typhoon nears

Vietnam Airlines cancels flights to South Korea as typhoon nears

The glass is half empty in northern village

The glass is half empty in northern village

3 Hanoi eateries give their banh mi a grilling

3 Hanoi eateries give their banh mi a grilling

Nam O fish sauce making recognized as national cultural heritage

Nam O fish sauce making recognized as national cultural heritage

 
go to top