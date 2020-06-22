Experience a regal dawn on Quy Nhon’s Queen Beach

|
Dawn on Queen (Hoang Hau) Beach, located on Ghenh Rang Hill, two kilometers from downtown Quy Nhon.
What makes the beach unique are its boulders, resembling giant birds’ eggs that cover hundreds of square meters. The stones gave rise to its former name Da Trung (Stone Egg) Beach.
Its low-profile status preserves the beach from the forces of mass tourism.
A large stone slab placed at the entrance to the beach tells of Queen Nam Phuong, consort of King Bao Dai, who chose the spot for a private holiday with her husband in 1927. Bao Dai was the last king of Vietnam, reigning from 1926-1945.
Walking on the rocks equates to getting a foot massage.
February to June is best time to visit Hoang Hau Beach as well as popular tourist destinations in Quy Nhon like Eo Gio and Ky Co beaches, Thi Nai Bridge and Nhon Hai Island. Stormy July to early October is best avoided.