Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show

On April 30, the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Tourist Beaches in Da Nang organized a hot air balloon show in Son Tra District’s East Sea Park. This is one of many activities that will be held this year to boost tourism in the central city.

Volunteers gathered early in the morning to help pilots inflate the balloon with hot air.

People started streaming into the park early morning, around 7 a.m.

A giant rooster looks down on beach goers. These hot air balloons recently participated in Hue International Hot Air Balloon Festival 2019 held April 27-29 under the framework of the Hue Traditional Craft Festival.

Seven hot air balloons - three specials, two regulars, and two minis – were part of the show.

For VND150,000 ($6.45) per customer per time, visitors were up to 30 meters high in the tethered hot air balloons.

A lot of gas cylinders, around six per balloon, were used to keep the balloons up in the air.

The two-day event also marked two national holidays, Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor day (May 1). The balloon went up between 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:40-6:30 p.m., depending on the breeze.