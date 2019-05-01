VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show

By Nguyen Dong   May 1, 2019 | 10:06 am GMT+7

Huge balloons of various shapes give Da Nang coastal park a dramatic, colorful skyline in central Vietnam.

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show

On April 30, the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Tourist Beaches in Da Nang organized a hot air balloon show in Son Tra District’s East Sea Park. This is one of many activities that will be held this year to boost tourism in the central city.

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show - 1

Volunteers gathered early in the morning to help pilots inflate the balloon with hot air.

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show - 2

People started streaming into the park early morning, around 7 a.m.

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show - 3

A giant rooster looks down on beach goers. These hot air balloons recently participated in Hue International Hot Air Balloon Festival 2019 held April 27-29 under the framework of the Hue Traditional Craft Festival.

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show - 4

Seven hot air balloons - three specials, two regulars, and two minis – were part of the show.

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show - 5

For VND150,000 ($6.45) per customer per time, visitors were up to 30 meters high in the tethered hot air balloons.

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show - 6

A lot of gas cylinders, around six per balloon, were used to keep the balloons up in the air.

Da Nang coast toasts first hot air balloon show - 7

The two-day event also marked two national holidays, Reunification Day (April 30) and Labor day (May 1). The balloon went up between 6:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:40-6:30 p.m., depending on the breeze.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam hot air balloon Da Nang tourism holiday
 
Read more
Once a divided nation: the river that saw it all

Once a divided nation: the river that saw it all

How Vietnam tourism can capitalize on the promising Indonesian market

How Vietnam tourism can capitalize on the promising Indonesian market

Government urged to remove visa bottlenecks

Government urged to remove visa bottlenecks

Citizens throng Independence Palace on National Reunification Day

Citizens throng Independence Palace on National Reunification Day

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon

A weapons vault vaults into a café in Saigon

Burmese ruby, Indian craftsmen make for magnificent Buddha

Burmese ruby, Indian craftsmen make for magnificent Buddha

5 cafés with Hoi An views from above

5 cafés with Hoi An views from above

 
go to top