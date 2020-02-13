Communal house in Central Highlands treasure trove of childhood memory

|
Kon Jo Dri is a small village on the banks of Dak Bla River in Dak Ro Wa Commune of Kon Tum Town, home to the Ba Na ethnic minority. The local communal house of the same name was built in 1977.
Considered the largest in the region with a height of 16 meters and width of 12 meters, it serves festivals, gatherings, New Year parties, cultural exchanges and traditional gong performances.
Kon Jo Dri Village currently hosts over 170 ethnic minority households. During the day, with most adults out working, local children remain behind in the common playground, watched over by old tamarind canopies beside the communal house.
The village is named Jo Dri because of its former location on land marked by yellow ochna flowers ("Jodri" in Ba Na).
The communal house features eight large pillars of precious wood, tightly bound with high-bearing capacity, spanning a parqueted floor.
The roof is covered by 20-cm-thick-layers of grass, its large wooden pillars providing daring entertainment to young adventurers.
From the center of Kon Tum, visitors have to pass over famous Kon Klor, the longest and most beautiful suspension bridge in the Central Highlands crossing Dak Bla River, to reach the small village of Kon Jo Dri. Kon K'Tu ancient village, about 2 km from Kon Jo Dri, is another local gem.
Local canoe rides offer an ideal means of exploring Dak Bla River.