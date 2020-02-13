Communal house in Central Highlands treasure trove of childhood memory

Kon Jo Dri is a small village on the banks of Dak Bla River in Dak Ro Wa Commune of Kon Tum Town, home to the Ba Na ethnic minority. The local communal house of the same name was built in 1977.

Considered the largest in the region with a height of 16 meters and width of 12 meters, it serves festivals, gatherings, New Year parties, cultural exchanges and traditional gong performances.