Central Vietnam market goes bananas for Tet

Tan Long Commune, with an area of about 3,700 hectares, is known as the land of bananas in Huong Hoa District.

Many traders prize Tan Long bananas for their appealing look and reasonable prices. They buy at VND6,000-8,000 ($0.3-0.4) per kilogram and resell them to big outlets in different provinces in the country, or for export to China, Thailand and Laos.

These days, locals are buying the bananas for Tet (Lunar New Year festival) offerings. Unripe bananas are also sold as bunches, with prices ranging from VND200,000-1.5 million ($8.6 - $65) each.