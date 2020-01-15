Cannon fire, cultural fest to usher in Tet at Hue citadel

The festival, held January 17-31, will include a ritual ceremony erecting the cay neu (Tet bamboo pole) at the Trieu Mieu and The Mieu temples and Long An Palace on January 17 (the 23rd day of the last lunar month) to herald the coming of the Lunar New Year, according to the Hue Monuments Conservation Center.

The Lunar New Year holiday, Tet, is Vietnam’s biggest and most important festival.

The long bamboo pole is traditionally placed in front of the house to prevent evils from invading the house’s spirit, especially on the 23rd day of the last lunar month, when the Kitchen God leaves the house to submit his report to the Jade Emperor in heaven.

According to historical records, during the reign of King Minh Mang, the second emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), a number of emperor's seals would be hung on the Tet pole. On the seventh day of the first lunar month, the seal was opened and the Tet pole was taken down, marking the official beginning of the New Year.

On January 18, a program called the "Ancient fragrance of Tet cakes" will also be held at the citadel, featuring competitions to make the banh chung (square sticky rice cake) and banh tet (round glutinous rice cake).

Banh tet is a Vietnamese cake, savoury or sweet, made from glutinous rice that is cooked with a mung bean or mung bean and pork or mung bean and banana filling and rolled in a banana leaf into a cylindrical shape. The banh chung is a square-shaped pack of sticky rice with meat and bean fillings wrapped in green leaves. These cakes are an indispensable part of traditional Tet celebrations in Vietnam.

The citadel’s flag tower will be lit up and cannons will be fired on Lunar New Year's Eve, which falls on January 24 this year.

The center will offer free entry to its monuments on the first three days of the Lunar New Year. The UNESCO heritage site used to be the seat of Vietnam’s last royal rulers, the Nguyen Dynasty.

Visitors will have a chance to watch the Changing of Guards ritual at the Ngọ Mon Gate, dragon dances, performances of Hue royal court music, royal games and calligraphy in the Thai Hoa Palace’s courtyard.

Hue has emerged on the Vietnamese tourism map as a heritage destination that also preserves traditional rituals and the culture of the Nguyen Dynasty. The ancient town is dense with many UNESCO-recognized heritages, including royal tombs, ancient palaces and pagodas.

An aerial view of the Imperial Citadel in Hue. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Hoang

Thua Thien-Hue Province received more than 4.8 million visitors in 2019, an increase of 11 percent year-on-year, 2.2 million visitors were foreigners. South Koreans accounted for a third of the foreign visitors.

This year, Hue will have a busy cultural calendar, with the peak event being the Hue Festival, a biennial cultural extravaganza that will be held from April 1-6. The VnExpress Marathon Hue 2020 on April 5 will be part of the festival this time.

The festival will include street carnivals, ao dai (the country’s traditional dress) shows, international food festivals and many art performances. This year, the festival will mark the 20-year milestone of Vietnam’s first internationally-acclaimed culture, arts, and tourism event.

Vietnam will enjoy a seven-day holiday for the Tet festival this year, staring January 23, two days before the Lunar New Year.