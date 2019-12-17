Bent on fragrance, Vietnam farmers hustle in chrysanthemum pageant

|
Flower beds carpet the landscape near Nghia Trai Village, Tan Quang Commune, Van Lam District, about 30 km from Hanoi.
|
The chrysanthemum trade is a main income source in Pho Hien medicinal herbs village. Seeds are planted at the end of August, producing saplings the size of a finger. After two months, farmers pick flowers from the top branch to eventually stimulate more flowers to bud.
|
Flower season witnesses the arrival of many pickers, hired by local families to assist in harvesting, which normally occurs over 20 days around New Year’s Day.
|
Locals believe the great quantities of chrysanthemums grown in Pho Hien Village are unique. Though local seeds have been cultivated in other regions, blooming to the size of a rice bowl, the plants emit little to no fragrance.
|
The moniker "Chrysanthemum the King" relates to the flower’s cooling and detoxifying effect, which in the old days, made it a delicacy among rulers. Today the flower is used in tea or mixed with medicinal herbs.
|
Harvest season generates plenty of income, one picker capable of gathering 20-30 kilograms of flowers a day. Fresh chrysanthemums sold on the spot cost around VND50,000 ($2.2) per kilogram.
|
Visitors departing Hanoi cross Vinh Tuy Bridge to access National Highway 5, and eventually Nhu Quynh Town. From here, tourists turn towards Nhu Quynh market before proceeding about two kilometers to Nghia Trai Village flower fields.