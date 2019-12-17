VnExpress International
Bent on fragrance, Vietnam farmers hustle in chrysanthemum pageant

By Huynh Phuong, Pham Ngoc Thach   December 17, 2019 | 04:56 pm GMT+7

Harvest season sees visitor numbers soar as yellow flower cascade engulfs a flower village in northern Hung Yen Province.

Close-up flower beds are a typical view off the road passing Nghia Trai village, Tan Quang commune, Van Lam district, Hung Yen Province, about 30 km from the capital city of Hanoi.

Chrysanthemum trading is one of the main income sources in Hien medicinal herbs village in Hung Yen. The flower seeds are planted at around the end of the seventh lunar month, which engenders small saplings the size of a finger at first. After two months when the tree grows high enough, the farmers pick flowers from the top branch to stimulate more branches to grow, allowing more flowers to bud.

Some workers harvest the blossomed flowers. During the flower season, some families hire dozens of pickers at the same time to obtain quality products.Photographer Pham Ngoc Thach from Hanoi who captures the moments quoted the farmers saying that the chrysanthemum season lasts about 20 days, which usually falls around New Years Day.

People here said only chrysanthemums grown in the Hien village have unique style and yield great quantity. Many people from other regions have brought the chrysanthemums here to cultivate in their respective areas but they all bloom to overbearing size (as big as a rice bowl) but emit little to no fragrance.

Chrysanthemum is known as Chrysanthemum the King because in the old days, the flower’s cooling down and detoxifying effect made it a delicacy to kings. The common way to enjoy the flower is to make tea or medicinal herbs mixing with other herbs.

The harvest season is when the chrysanthemum fields become bustling with many harvesters congregating. This is their favorite job, and also generates income, photographer Thach added.One person can harvest 20-30 kilograms of flowers a day. Fresh chrysanthemum sold on the spot costs about VND50,000 per kilogram ($2.2).

Visitors departing from Hanoi cross Vinh Tuy Bridge to Highway 5 to reach Nhu Quynh town. From there, tourists turn to Nhu Quynh market and then go about two kilometers to the Nghia Trai flower field.

Tags: chrysanthemum season northern village in Vietnam Hung Yen Province Nghia Trai village
 
