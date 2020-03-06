Bauhinia flowers cast a spell over northern mountainous region

Local legend has it that in the northwest there was a beautiful girl named Ban, blessed with a voice that could make any boy fall in love. However, she had a crush on Khum, a good hunter and farmer.

Overhearing her father discussing betrothing her to a rich man’s son, Ban left home to find her lover, but without success. Finally, she died of exhaustion and turned into a white flower locals call Ban or Bauhinia - a symbol of faithful love. Khum, who eventually passed away, turned into a lonely bird.