VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature

By Phong Vinh, Dang Khoa   July 25, 2019 | 02:48 pm GMT+7

The Ba Vi National Park, about 60 km west of Hanoi's center, is a weekend getaway that allows people to reconnect with nature.

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature

Just an hour and a half away from downtown Hanoi, the 11,000-hectare (27,182-acre) Ba Vi National Park is a weekend destination of choice for those who can’t travel very far.

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature - 1

To go further than the common ecotourism spots, trekking through the national park is a highly recommended activity. A trek, which typically lasts between two to four hours, helps visitors experience the mountain's forest and waterfalls while enjoying some fresh air.

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature - 2

The national park has many waterfalls, boasting two kilometers of natural stream.

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature - 3

Trees hundreds of years old and mossy rocks appear as trekkers go deeper into the forest.

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature - 4

The park boasts great biodiversity of flora and fauna.

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature - 5

Adding an air of mystery to the park are remnants of French architecture like colonial mansions, ancient churches and prisons.

Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature - 6

On the way back to Hanoi, it is a good idea to stop by the Dong Mo Lake, about 25 km east of the Ba Vi National Park. It is a great place to watch sunsets. Beside its great views, this 200-hectare (500-acre) lake is a spot favored by local fishermen confident of a good catch at all times.

To get to the lake, take the Thang Long Expressway, exit at Route 21A and keep going straight until you see the Dong Mo Resort sign.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ba Vi National Park nature travel destination wanderlust weekend getaway Hanoi
 
Read more
Ha Long Bay enters global list of best sunrise spots

Ha Long Bay enters global list of best sunrise spots

Australian tourists biggest spenders in Vietnam: report

Australian tourists biggest spenders in Vietnam: report

Palatial birthplace of Vietnam’s last king carries multiple influences

Palatial birthplace of Vietnam’s last king carries multiple influences

Google doodle propels Hoi An to top searched keyword

Google doodle propels Hoi An to top searched keyword

Indian carrier GoAir plans direct flights to Hanoi

Indian carrier GoAir plans direct flights to Hanoi

Aerial view of lush green Quang Ngai

Aerial view of lush green Quang Ngai

Southern Phu Quoc emerges as luxury destination

Southern Phu Quoc emerges as luxury destination

 
go to top