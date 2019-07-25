Ba Vi National Park facilitates proximity to nature

Just an hour and a half away from downtown Hanoi, the 11,000-hectare (27,182-acre) Ba Vi National Park is a weekend destination of choice for those who can’t travel very far.

To go further than the common ecotourism spots, trekking through the national park is a highly recommended activity. A trek, which typically lasts between two to four hours, helps visitors experience the mountain's forest and waterfalls while enjoying some fresh air.

The national park has many waterfalls, boasting two kilometers of natural stream.

Trees hundreds of years old and mossy rocks appear as trekkers go deeper into the forest.

The park boasts great biodiversity of flora and fauna.

Adding an air of mystery to the park are remnants of French architecture like colonial mansions, ancient churches and prisons.

On the way back to Hanoi, it is a good idea to stop by the Dong Mo Lake, about 25 km east of the Ba Vi National Park. It is a great place to watch sunsets. Beside its great views, this 200-hectare (500-acre) lake is a spot favored by local fishermen confident of a good catch at all times.

To get to the lake, take the Thang Long Expressway, exit at Route 21A and keep going straight until you see the Dong Mo Resort sign.