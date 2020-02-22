After brief lull, foreign tourists throng Nha Trang beaches again

The famous beach destination is bustling even as the Ministry of Health said Monday that Khanh Hoa Province, where it is located, could be declared free of the novel coronavirus epidemic soon. The central province has not recorded a single infection for 30 days.

Typically a haven for Chinese and Russian tourists, with the former dominating, Nha Trang tourism had experienced a setback in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus, which broke out in China, being declared an epidemic in Vietnam on February 1. Flights to and from China have been banned, and other entry restrictions are in force.

However, on Thursday, there was no anxiety in the air as the sunny and cool weather attracted thousands of foreign tourists, mostly Russians, to the 12-km-long beach along Tran Phu Street. They enjoyed themselves thoroughly, swimming in the sea and lazing on its smooth sands.