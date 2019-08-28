VnExpress International
A garden on the wall that is a café in downtown Saigon

By Ha Thanh   August 28, 2019 | 02:15 pm GMT+7

En Tea House & Restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City's District 3 offers you a cool break from the heaving city.

The coffee shop on Dien Bien Phu Street is popular because of its greenery. The first impression of the place is of a large porch with plants coming out of the wall and windows.

A large glass partition allows light and makes the place look more welcoming. The café has a modern European décor.

The narrow veranda on one side offers greater proximity to the plants.

A green wall in the backyard of the café.

All the walls have automated sprinklers and mist systems, which keep the café cool and fresh without the need for air conditioning.

A secluded corner for those who want to avoid the crowd.

The interior décor is a combination of both modern and classic decor.

Drink prices start at VND40,000 ($1.7). There are tea sets that come with mini pastries, fresh fruit juices, and alcoholic drinks etc.

Tags: garden theme cafe garden theme cafe Saigon garden theme cafe HCMC cafe
 
