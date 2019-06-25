VnExpress International
A fishing village in central Vietnam basks quietly in its beauty

By Huu Khoa, Phuoc Tuan   June 25, 2019 | 02:12 pm GMT+7

Bai Xep, of Quy Nhon beach town in the south central coast, adds to its charms by remaining unspoilt.

To reach the fishing village, visitors need to take the National Highway 1D from Quy Nhon, the capital of Binh Dinh Province, and travel south for 13 kilometers. The path that leads to the beach is a small road lined with murals.

The residential area in Bai Xep, which is a few hundred years old, is surrounded by the sea. Those who want to stay have several options: budget hotels, homestay and luxury resorts.

A few coracles on the beach stand testimony to the fishing occupation that sustains locals. The quiet village has been attracting increasing number of visitors of late, including foreigners.

Visitors enjoy a swim in the clear waters of Bai Xep.

Behind the fishing village is a mountain through which a highway connects Quy Nhon with Song Cau Town in Phu Yen Province.

Apart from fishing in the sea, locals also engage in aquaculture, raising shrimp and certain varieties of fish in nearshore areas.

Rock formations are good places to climb and take in panoramic views.

Seaweed is a local specialty. Locals dry it and mix it with water as cooling summer drink, or as hot tea.

There are small islands not too far away. Visitors can rent a boat to tour these and see first hand the marine diversity that the place is blessed with.

Vietnam Quy Nhon Town fishing village Binh Dinh travel destination
 
