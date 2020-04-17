244-year-old Hue bridge to undergo restoration

Scaffolding is placed into position before work begins. Photo by VnExpress/Vo Thanh.

The restoration is estimated to cost around VND13 billion ($558,000) and will take approximately one year.

Work would focus primarily on repairs, utilizing original materials. This includes numbering and preserving all original roof tiles, wood structures and carved decorations for future reuse, said Vo Ngoc Thanh, local construction head.

Built in 1776, the wooden bridge in Huong Thuy Town was funded by a Tran Dynasty family member, a descendant of one of the village founders. It is 18.75 meters in length, 5.82 in width, with a roof of enamelled tiles.

Thanh Toan Bridge is around 8 km southeast of Hue. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Toan.

The bridge is divided into seven sections, with the middle reserved for worshipping and paying respects to bridge builders.

On both sides of the bridge is a row of wooden platforms and railings, allowing visitors to sit and enjoy the view with their feet dangling over the edge.

The bridge drew many visitors before restoration work begun. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Toan.

Thanh Toan Bridge is considered to have the highest artistic value among Vietnam’s old bridges, enjoying national-heritage recognition in 1990.

Due to the structure’s degradation, Hue approved a restoration plan in August 2016 over three years. However, the plan failed to commence until this year.