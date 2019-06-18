When throwing money down the drain makes sense

"When the design company pitched the idea to me, I was super interested because it was a very unusual idea. I later hired a pipe maker who could produce these large-sized pipes because they are not available off the shelf," said Pham Minh Hoang, 31, the owner of Lily's Garden Coffee on No.6 Street, Thu Duc District.

Hoang installed four pipes in the 700-square-meter café. Each reinforced concrete pipe is two meters across and almost three meters deep.

They are set amid lush foliage.

The interior has a fan and a lamp and is painted in a bright color. Each pipe can seat six customers comfortably. Chau, a 17-year-old student said: "I often come to this ‘sewage pipe’ during the weekend to study or chat with friends. I enjoy being here because it's very quiet and private, plus it feels cool."

The café's wide variety of plants and flowers and the entrance covered in vines make it very Instagrammable.

The garden has a pond in the center with Japanese koi and carp fishes.

Atop the pond on tempered glass panels is a favorite spot for some. The café's theme is red and green.

The air-conditioned area has two floors with a balcony overlooking the garden.

The staircase is also brightly colored like the rest of the place.

The café has live music at weekends.