VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

When throwing money down the drain makes sense

By Quynh Tran   June 18, 2019 | 11:23 am GMT+7

Tables inside concrete sewage pipes and on glass panels above a pond make a café on the outskirts of Saigon one of its kind.

When throwing money down the drain makes sense

"When the design company pitched the idea to me, I was super interested because it was a very unusual idea. I later hired a pipe maker who could produce these large-sized pipes because they are not available off the shelf," said Pham Minh Hoang, 31, the owner of Lily's Garden Coffee on No.6 Street, Thu Duc District.

When throwing money down the drain makes sense - 1

Hoang installed four pipes in the 700-square-meter café. Each reinforced concrete pipe is two meters across and almost three meters deep.

When throwing money down the drain makes sense - 2

They are set amid lush foliage.

When throwing money down the drain makes sense - 3

The interior has a fan and a lamp and is painted in a bright color. Each pipe can seat six customers comfortably. Chau, a 17-year-old student said: "I often come to this ‘sewage pipe’ during the weekend to study or chat with friends. I enjoy being here because it's very quiet and private, plus it feels cool."

When throwing money down the drain makes sense - 4

The café's wide variety of plants and flowers and the entrance covered in vines make it very Instagrammable.

When throwing money down the drain makes sense - 5

The garden has a pond in the center with Japanese koi and carp fishes.

When throwing money down the drain makes sense - 6

Atop the pond on tempered glass panels is a favorite spot for some. The café's theme is red and green.

When throwing money down the drain makes sense - 7

The air-conditioned area has two floors with a balcony overlooking the garden.

When throwing money down the drain makes sense - 8

The staircase is also brightly colored like the rest of the place.

When throwing money down the drain makes sense - 9

The café has live music at weekends.

Related News:
Tags: cafe sewage cafe Thu Duc District Saigon Ho Chi Minh City drinks
 
Read more
Porridge noodles – don’t be confused by its name

Porridge noodles – don’t be confused by its name

Saigon specialty market caters to pest killing festival

Saigon specialty market caters to pest killing festival

Six festival staples for 'physical, spiritual cleansing'

Six festival staples for 'physical, spiritual cleansing'

Tottenham owner Lewis charmed by Mekong Delta cuisine

Tottenham owner Lewis charmed by Mekong Delta cuisine

Da Lat café’s serene charm

Da Lat café’s serene charm

Coconut rice paper a central coastal specialty

Coconut rice paper a central coastal specialty

Ben Thanh market eatery’s Hue-style dish sells like hot cakes

Ben Thanh market eatery’s Hue-style dish sells like hot cakes

 
go to top