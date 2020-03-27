Viral food: Hanoi restaurant serves coronavirus-shaped burger

Hoang Tung, owner of the Pizza Home takeaway shop, said he was following an "eat to overcome fear" philosophy to revive the spirit of the people during the Covid-19 crisis.

"There is a joke that if you are scared of something, you should eat it. So I hope that people will no longer fear the virus after eating the coronavirus-shaped burger. I hope it can help lighten up people during this pandemic period," he said.

Tung calls his creation the Coronaburger, which has spiky green buns which get their color from katuk (rau ngot) leaves and matcha powder. Tung said he and fellow chefs came up with the recipe after days of experimenting different ingredients.

He sells around 50 Coronaburgers a day at VND85,000 ($3.6) each.

Tung said the orders are a positive sign for his restaurant (191 Ba Trieu Street) at a time of crisis for the food service industry. The crisis has lasted since the Lunar New Year holiday until now.

This is not the first time Tung has come up with a creative twist for his menu. He had turned heads with a red dragon fruit pizza last month. He said that innovation was aimed at helping dragon fruit farmers impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.