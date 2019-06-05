VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

Tottenham owner Lewis charmed by Mekong Delta cuisine

By Cuu Long   June 5, 2019 | 02:23 pm GMT+7
Tottenham owner Lewis charmed by Mekong Delta cuisine
Traders sell and buy agricultural products, mostly vegetables and seasonal fruits on small boats in Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho City. Photo by VnExpress/Dang Le.

British billionaire Joe Lewis has made a second trip to Can Tho to discover the food culture of the Mekong Delta.

The owner of English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur returned to Can Tho in his Bombardier Global 6000 private jet early this week following his first visit to the city last month in his superyacht Aviva.

Lewis and his entourage visited the iconic Cai Rang floating market by canoe before heading to Son Islet in the middle of the Hau River, a tributary of the Mekong River, to eat traditional southern cakes.

The 82-year-old walked nearly two kilometers through gardens and fish ponds to visit a woman artisan famous in the region for making nearly 100 kinds of cakes and savor an array of flavors.

British billionaire Joe Lewis and his entourage enjoy traditional cakes in the Mekong Delta. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long

British billionaire Joe Lewis and his entourage enjoy traditional cakes in the Mekong Delta. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long.

He and his companions tried their hand at making cakes to explore the culinary culture of the Mekong Delta, famous for boat tours, mangroves, cajuput forests, floating markets, and fruit orchards.

Lewis said the cakes looked great and locals were happy and enthusiastic, and all this had made a great impression on him. 

Lewis tried making Mekong Delta cakes. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long

Lewis tried making Mekong Delta cakes. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long.

Lewis is ranked sixth richest in the UK with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $5.2 billion.

Earlier he had visited other famous tourist attractions in Vietnam such as the UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay, Phu Quoc Island and Da Nang City.

Related News:
Tags: Can Tho Cai Rang floating market Joe Lewis British billionaire English football club Tottenham Hotspur Mekong Delta
 
Read more
Porridge noodles – don’t be confused by its name

Porridge noodles – don’t be confused by its name

Saigon specialty market caters to pest killing festival

Saigon specialty market caters to pest killing festival

Six festival staples for 'physical, spiritual cleansing'

Six festival staples for 'physical, spiritual cleansing'

Da Lat café’s serene charm

Da Lat café’s serene charm

Coconut rice paper a central coastal specialty

Coconut rice paper a central coastal specialty

Ben Thanh market eatery’s Hue-style dish sells like hot cakes

Ben Thanh market eatery’s Hue-style dish sells like hot cakes

Beef jerky salad and spring rolls: another Hanoi sidewalk treat

Beef jerky salad and spring rolls: another Hanoi sidewalk treat

 
go to top