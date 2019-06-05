Tottenham owner Lewis charmed by Mekong Delta cuisine

Traders sell and buy agricultural products, mostly vegetables and seasonal fruits on small boats in Cai Rang floating market in Can Tho City. Photo by VnExpress/Dang Le.

The owner of English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur returned to Can Tho in his Bombardier Global 6000 private jet early this week following his first visit to the city last month in his superyacht Aviva.

Lewis and his entourage visited the iconic Cai Rang floating market by canoe before heading to Son Islet in the middle of the Hau River, a tributary of the Mekong River, to eat traditional southern cakes.

The 82-year-old walked nearly two kilometers through gardens and fish ponds to visit a woman artisan famous in the region for making nearly 100 kinds of cakes and savor an array of flavors.

British billionaire Joe Lewis and his entourage enjoy traditional cakes in the Mekong Delta. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long.

He and his companions tried their hand at making cakes to explore the culinary culture of the Mekong Delta, famous for boat tours, mangroves, cajuput forests, floating markets, and fruit orchards.

Lewis said the cakes looked great and locals were happy and enthusiastic, and all this had made a great impression on him.

Lewis tried making Mekong Delta cakes. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long.

Lewis is ranked sixth richest in the UK with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $5.2 billion.

Earlier he had visited other famous tourist attractions in Vietnam such as the UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay, Phu Quoc Island and Da Nang City.