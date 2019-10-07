Seven distinctive dishes from Vietnam’s mountains

Grilled fish, or pa pinh top, is a speciality of the Thai ethnic minority group in the northwest. Freshwater fish found in the mountains only eat moss, leaves and crustaceans, so their meat is lean and has a unique flavor.

After being cut the fish is marinated with several ingredients including ginger, garlic and herbs. Then it is folded (picture) and placed on a charcoal grill.

The meat is grilled until soft. It costs VND100,000 ($4.3) per kilogram. You can find this dish in upland markets in the northwestern region.