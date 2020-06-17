VnExpress International
Saigon bar among world’s best: The Guardian

By Hoang Phong   June 17, 2020 | 06:42 pm GMT+7
The Deck Saigon in HCMC's District 2 lies on the Saigon River and a top dining venue. Photo courtesy of Deck Saigon.

The Deck Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, home to a large expat community, was listed among the world’s best bars by U.K. newspaper The Guardian.

"The most outstanding bar in Vietnam, possibly in Asia, is right on the Saigon River. Lychee martinis, jumping fish, setting sun, and whistle whetting are the greatest experiences here," editors of The Guardian wrote earlier this week.

A unique feature allows visitors to buy a cruise tour costing approximately VND4 million ($173) each for two people, the paper recommended.

Located on Nguyen U Di Street in District 2, on the bank of Saigon River, the alfresco dining venue is elegantly decorated with glass doors, warm lighting, and furnishings by top local designers as well as traditional wooden decks surrounded by bamboo trees.

The list of best bars in the world was compiled by editors of the leading British newspaper based on their travel experiences. Katerina’s Bar in Greece, the King Cole Bar in New York City, and Canico Bar in Portugal were also included on the list.

Earlier in May, most non-essential services in Vietnam, including bars have reopened after more than two months of temporary shutdown as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

