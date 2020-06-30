It stinks, but no one complains: drying seafood in a coastal town

|
In Phuoc Hai Town of central Vietnam's Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province, 40 households earn their daily living by drying fish. Nguyen Bich Van runs the biggest such production facility on a 1,800 square meter area. Everyday, it dries over 3 tons of fish like croaker, ray and spotted eagle ray, and collects over 1.5 tons of dried fish.
|
First, the fish are dropped into a scale remover. "In the past, we had to remove the scales by hand which was hard work and took a lot of time. Now, the scale remover takes just a few minutes to strip hundreds of kilograms of fish," said Le Tam, a 45-year-old worker.
|
Next, the fish are dropped and scattered onto the floor next to 20 workers, all of them local women. They proceed to cut off the heads and tails of the fish and slice them in half.
|
Before the drying process begins, the fish are first thoroughly cleansed with seawater to preserve their freshness. Once drained, they are seasoned a little or a lot depending on the market.
|
Under the blazing noon sun, workers use a trolley to bring out baskets of fish to the drying yard that is a few meters away from the other stations.
|
The drying racks are wooden frames with tight-knit nets that measure one meter in width and 1.7 meters in length.
|
Every few hours, Nguyen Thi Nam, 53 years old, comes out and flips the rays so that they dry evenly. "Rays take the longest to dry," she said.
|
Batches of dried croakers are stacked into a pile on the mat before being packaged.
|
Rays sell for VND100,000 ($4.3) per kilo, while croakers can sell for up to VND150,000 ($6.4).