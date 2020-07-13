VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

Hue’s rustic fair retains ancient fragrance

By Thi Quan    July 13, 2020 | 07:16 pm GMT+7

The “Old scent old village” fair in Hue, Vietnam’s former imperial capital, highlights the rustic beauty and hospitality of its Phuoc Tich ancient village.

Planned for every other weekend, the most recent fair took place from around 6 a.m on July 11 in Phuoc Tich Village, Phong Hoa Commune, Phong Dien District, Hue. It was the second fair held this year, after the first on June 13. The locality was Vietnam’s second ancient village recognized as a national relic, after Hanoi’s Duong Lam Ancient Village. Visitors to Phuoc Tich Village can easily follow the signs showing the ancient-house site (Nha Ruong Co) and food-fair (Khu Am Thuc), one within walking distance of the other. Chinese influenced, ancient pillar-house (nha ruong) architecture originated in the 17th century and is represented by 27 old homes and 10 family-reverent structures across the village. The food fair, in turn, features the traditional culture and unique specialities of rural Phong Dien District.

Planned for every other weekend, the fair made its debut on June 13 and the second was launched last Saturday in Phuoc Tich Village, Phong Dien District in the central town of Hue. Phuoc Tich was Vietnam’s second ancient village recognized as a "national relic", after Hanoi’s Duong Lam Village in Son Tay District.

Visitors to Phuoc Tich Village can easily follow the signs showing the ancient-house site (Nha Ruong Co) and food-fair (Khu Am Thuc), one within walking distance of the other. Chinese influenced, ancient pillar-house (nha ruong) architecture originated in the 17th century and is represented by 27 old homes and 10 family-reverent structures across the village. The food fair, in turn, features the traditional culture and unique specialities of rural district Phong Dien.
From 5 a.m., locals carry their produce to the fair, passing via the main village route.

From 5 a.m., locals carry their produce to the fair, which is organized by Phuoc Tich Ancient Village management board, passing via the main village route.
Wearing green, villagers resemble the lush surrounding fields from which they emerge around 2-3 a.m. to prepare for the day’s trade.

Wearing green, villagers resemble the lush surrounding fields from which they emerge around 2-3 a.m. to prepare for the day’s trade.
Tourists can enjoy many traditional specialities like water fern cakes, tapioca-starch savoury cakes, Hue beef noodles, tapioca-flour noodle soups, etc.

Tourists can enjoy many traditional specialities like water fern cakes, tapioca-starch savoury cakes, Hue beef noodles, tapioca-flour noodle soups, etc.
Mung-bean cake, called spouse cake in Vietnam for its popularity at weddings, has a unique shape and taste. Made with coconut fibres and covered with coconut leaves, the cake has a noticeable coconut fragrance, which matches elegantly with the fresh sweetness of mung-beans.

Mung-bean cakes, called "spouse cakes" in Vietnam for their popularity at weddings, have a unique shape and taste. Made with coconut fibres and covered with coconut leaves, the cake has a noticeable coconut fragrance, which matches elegantly with the fresh sweetness of mung-beans.
Wrapped in banana and fig leaves, local specialities, while awakening many childhood memories, manage to also stay environmental-friendly.

Wrapped in banana and fig leaves, local specialities, while awakening many childhood memories, manage to also stay environmental-friendly.
Popular organic gifts include bananas, jackfruits, and grapefruits, sold by brimmingly cheerful vendors.

Popular organic gifts include bananas, jackfruits, and grapefruits, sold by brimmingly cheerful vendors.
Various vegetables, bamboo sprouts, etc, are also sold here.

The new market has added to the charm of Hue Town, a top tourist destination in central Vietnam with many UNESCO-recognized heritage sites.
[Various vegetables, bamboo sprouts, etc. are also sold here.

Various fruits, vegetables, bamboo sprouts, etc. are also sold here.
Different beans are stored into traditional sedge baskets, often sold alongside traditional crafts.

Different beans are stored into traditional sedge baskets, often sold alongside traditional crafts.
Mo cau, the peeled outer layer of areca-tree trunks, is mainly dried to make traditional Vietnamese hand fans.

"Mo cau", the peeled outer layer of areca-tree trunks, is mainly dried to make traditional Vietnamese hand fans.
The fair includes an array of Phuoc Tich pottery and My Xuyen wood carving.

The fair includes an array of Phuoc Tich pottery and My Xuyen wood carving.
[The market highlights the rustic friendliness of a traditional village in central Vietnam. It opens every two weeks, on Saturday or Sunday, from 6 a.m.

The market highlights the rustic friendliness of a traditional village in central Vietnam. It opens every two weeks, on Saturday or Sunday, from 6 a.m.

Photos by Tran Oi

Related News:

Tags:

Hue

fair

market

cuisine

food

ancient

tourism

charm

 

Read more

Decade-old pho stall welcomes nighthawks

Decade-old pho stall welcomes nighthawks

Rice paper making under scorching central Vietnam sun

Rice paper making under scorching central Vietnam sun

Saigon eatery a favored spot for fans of central Vietnam cuisine

Saigon eatery a favored spot for fans of central Vietnam cuisine

Seven culinary highs from northern Vietnam mountains

Seven culinary highs from northern Vietnam mountains

It stinks, but no one complains: drying seafood in a coastal town

It stinks, but no one complains: drying seafood in a coastal town

Saigon bar among world’s best: The Guardian

Saigon bar among world’s best: The Guardian

Where to go for nightlife in Quy Nhon streets

Where to go for nightlife in Quy Nhon streets

A Hue village does something uniquely fishy with pancakes

A Hue village does something uniquely fishy with pancakes

 
go to top