Five Thai dishes popular in Saigon

Chatuchak fish cake

The famous fish cake at Chatuchak night market in Bangkok has a Saigon version consisting of fish and green papaya. The spices are imported from Thailand. Ketchup and sweet sauce are added to the dish for more flavor.

Address: Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Binh Thanh District.

Price: VND25,000 ($1.07) a box.

Opening time: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Moo Ping kebab

Moo Ping is a popular and much-loved kebab in Thailand. It has become a favorite in Saigon too. The kebab is made from ground pork, mixed with spices and there is an option of melted cheese on top.

Address: Ho Thi Ky Market, District 10.

Price: VND10,000 ($0.4) (without cheese) and VND15,000 ($0.6) (with cheese)

Opening time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thai sticky rice

The Thai version usually has mango and coconut sauce, but in Saigon many other flavors were created. You can eat the dish with jackfruit, durian, chicken and mushroom, chicken curry, and dried shrimp and salted egg. However, some customers say the flavor here cannot match that of the original.

Address: Nguyen Gia Tri Street, Binh Thanh District.

Price: VND30,000 ($1.28) a box.

Opening time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole coconut ice cream

The Vietnamese version succeeds in exactly recreating the Thai version, from look to flavor. Eight to 10 scoops of ice cream are added to a whole coconut and toppled with peanuts. The ice cream is made of coconut juice, making it the ultimate coconut experience.

Address: Ap Bac Street, Tan Binh District.

Price: VND30,000 ($1.28)

Opening time: from 12 p.m.

Thai sweet soup

This dessert was one of the first Thai dishes to land in Saigon. Many spots selling this sweet soup have sprung up here in the last 20 years. The dish might look simple but contains dozens of ingredients like durian, jackfruit, longan, palmyra seeds, many types of jelly, and condensed milk.

Address: Nguyen Tri Phuong Street, District 5

Price: VND25,000 ($1.07)

Opening time: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.