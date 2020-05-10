Five Saigon joints ladle up Hong Kong's finest

ChuKee Restaurant

The nostalgic Hong Kong style of ChuKee Restaurant. Photo by mebimsuakoi.

Located on District 1's Bui Vien Street, the space is cozy and offers plenty of privacy. The menu features 300 dishes made by a Hong Kong chef, fried rice with special homemade soy sauce a specialty.

A meal here costs VND100,000 ($4.3) to 200,000 per person. The restaurant operates from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Fried rice with homemade soy sauce at ChuKee Restaurant. Photo by mebimsuakoi.

Tien Phat Dimsum

This old dim sum spot on Chinatown’s Ky Hoa Street, District 5 operates from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Its interior is simple and neat, with 50 different types of traditional dim sum on offer.

The average price for one dish ranges from VND46,000 ($1.7) to VND85,000 ($3.7).

A variety of dim sum at Tien Phat. Photo by jitshiong.

Heritage Chinatown

The neon ambiance of Heritage Chinatown. Photo by hello.seyoung.

The space is reminiscent of 1990s Hong Kong, with customers flocking here to take stylized, nostalgic photos. Dishes here include rice, barbecue pork, curry fish balls, dim sum and drinks like Hong Kong lemon and milk tea.

A dish here costs an average VND60,000 ($2.6).

The restaurant, nested humbly on the corner of Pasteur Street and Nguyen Cong Tru Street, District 1 is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kowloon Bingsutt

Signature Kowloon staples. Photo by Tran Ngoc Thao Nhi.

Replicating popular Hong Kong eateries, dim sum and traditional noodles are Kowloon’s signature dishes with prices ranging from VND50,000 ($2.2) to 100,000.

The restaurant is located on Tran Xuan Hoa Street, District 5 and operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A Ma Kitchen

Hong Kong style dining tables at A Ma. Photo by An Dang.

This restaurant is designed in a classic vintage style, from its walls, tables, chairs, chopsticks, and spice jars. It can be an appropriate place for meetings with family, friends or lovers.

A Ma’s menu offers a variety of Chinese dishes like grilled meat, spicy tofu, and Hong Kong style grilled dumplings. The restaurant is located on Ton Duc Thang Street, District 1 and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.