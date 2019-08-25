VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Food

Fish cake noodles a Phan Rang speciality

By Di Vy   August 25, 2019 | 09:01 pm GMT+7

Besides its pristine beaches and white sheep herds, Phan Rang in Ninh Thuan Province is also famous for its cuisine, especially fish cake noodles.

The dish costs VND 15,000 (65 cents) on average. Photo: Moon Le.

The dish costs VND15,000 ($0.65) on average. Photo by Moon Le.

While the noodles in Saigon are thick and chewy and appear white to almost transparent, the noodles in Phan Rang Town are thinner and have a milky white color. They are made from rice powder and boiled in hot water.

The attractiveness of the dish lies in the broth, for which most restaurants seem to have the same recipe. The fish, mainly silver fish, are carefully selected from the market in the morning, and the chef separates the flesh from the bones. The flesh is used to make cakes while the bones are stewed along with pork bones to make the broth flavorful.

To make the fish cakes, the chef seasons the fish and kneads until smooth. Many restaurants have switched to machines to save time. The fish cakes are fried until golden and put on top of the noodles followed by the broth.

Chili fish sauce, which is usually pre-made, is an indispensable addition to the dish. Photo: Moon Le.

Chili fish sauce, which is usually pre-made, is an indispensable addition to the dish. Photo by Moon Le.

To keep the noodles from sticking to each other, the chef puts them in hot water for a few seconds before serving. A bowl consists of noodles, fish cakes, cilantro, green onion, and black pepper. The dish is served hot and presented in an eye-catching manner.

To enjoy, don't forget to add some chili sauce and lemon slices. The softness and chewiness of the noodles is like no other.

You can also order extra fish cakes. Photo: Moon Le.

You can also order extra fish cakes. Photo by Moon Le.

The restaurant on Ngo Gia Tu Street is one of the most famous for fish cake noodles. It is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Related News:
Tags: Phan Rang food cuisine speciality Ninh Thuan banh canh fish cake udon
 
Read more
Family serves Hanoi pho in Saigon for 77 years

Family serves Hanoi pho in Saigon for 77 years

70-year-old Saigon eatery serves rice in stone pots

70-year-old Saigon eatery serves rice in stone pots

5 foods of choice when you are in Mekong Delta

5 foods of choice when you are in Mekong Delta

Five Da Lat stalls serve Vietnamese ‘pizza’ for less than two bucks

Five Da Lat stalls serve Vietnamese ‘pizza’ for less than two bucks

In Saigon, enjoy a bowl of pho without the bowl

In Saigon, enjoy a bowl of pho without the bowl

Bean porridge with tofu, pickled eggplants in Hanoi's Old Quarter

Bean porridge with tofu, pickled eggplants in Hanoi's Old Quarter

Looking for new options for lunch, try these dishes in central Saigon

Looking for new options for lunch, try these dishes in central Saigon

 
go to top