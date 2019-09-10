Explore five cafés on Saigon’s walking street

Photo courtesy of Thinker & Dreamer Coffee.

Thinker & Dreamer

The minimalist style of this café, with black and white being the main colors, makes it a favorite for many. Despite its modest room, Thinker & Dreamer does not feel crammed. A seat on the balcony looking down on the walking street could be an enjoyable experience.



There is a wide range of items in the menu and an average price of VND50,000 ($2.2) per drink.



Boo Coffee

Situated in the top floor of a renovated old apartment building at No. 42, the café offers a bird’s-eye view of downtown Saigon. The décor is spruce.



Besides the regular drinks, Boo Coffee also serves a variety of milk teas. One of them, intriguingly named grilled milk tea, is highly recommended. It comprises of black sugar and marshmallow grilled directly with fire right before it is served, creating a novel flavor. This particular drink comes in two versions that cost VND49,000 ($2) and VND59,000 ($2.5).



Haan - Drink & Eatery

The café, which opened not long ago, is much larger than most coffee shops in the apartment building at No. 42. It is divided into two areas, an outdoors and an air-conditioned room.



It has various drinks and food. If you have a sweet tooth, give the soufflé with Italian ice cream a go.



The Letter

The café replicates the coziness one would feel in the ancient town of Hoi An in central Vietnam with its yellow theme and traditional furniture and pictures on the wall depicting a time in the past. It has three separate spaces, each decorated with pottery, ornamental pots and fresh flowers.



Drinks start at VND40,000 ($1.7).



L'amant Café

The café, situated near the intersection of Nguyen Hue and Ton Duc Thang streets, has a mix of modern architecture and old-fashioned floor patterns. It is usually crowded during weekends.



The highlight of L'amant Café is its coffee menu. Its coffee beans are said to come from the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s coffee hub, and contain no preservatives. With every sip, you feel a slightly bitter taste on the tip of your tongue followed by sweetness.