Da Nang int’l food fest to get top chefs from 13 countries

A drone shot captures the charming beauty of Da Nang City at night. Photo by Shutterstock/nhieuloc

The festival, in the central city of Da Nang, will showcase various culinary activities with the participation of renowned chefs from 13 countries: Germany, Mexico, Australia, India, China, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Sweden, the U.S., Turkey, Greece, Malaysia and Singapore.

It will also have many other activities including street art, food carnivals and cooking of central Vietnam culinary specialties at a booth dedicated to a holistic learning and sharing.

One highlight of the festival will be a nightly performance that will have World Chef Association president Thomas Andeas Gugler choosing a chef representing an individual country and together holding a live cooking session for the audience in the "Big Dish" area.

Da Nang, home to beaches among Asia’s most beautiful and a neighbor of the popular ancient town of Hoi An in central Vietnam, has steadily increased its international profile in foreign travel guides and magazines.

The New York Times earlier this year included Da Nang in its list of 52 best places to visit in 2019; while Australian travel website Finder listed the city among top 10 trending global destinations this year.

Da Nang has also gained greater prominence with its stunning Golden Bridge that opened last June.