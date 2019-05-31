Da Lat café’s serene charm

The name Kong, which means emptiness, suggests tranquility and the absence of the hustle and bustle of cities. It is quiet with occasional chatter or the sound of a guitar.

The café, which nestles on a hillside, is run by two brothers from Saigon. They rented a small plot of land and put up a building using old wood. The furniture is not new either. It took about seven months for it to be completed.

Kong was meant to be a small homestay for guests looking for a secluded place. Later, because of the hassles involved in the hospitality business, they turned it into a coffee shop in April 2018.

The interior design makes it look more like an old house than a coffee shop. The menu has the usual suspects like bac xiu (drink of milk and coffee), cacao, ginger tea, tamarind juice, and egg coffee; there is nothing really outstanding. It is the serene atmosphere that keeps bringing people back.

Kong might not be suitable for those who like things neat and organized. It is more for those artistic souls who love nature and sightseeing.

In front of the wooden building are a vintage lounge chair and a homemade swing overlooking a greenhouse.

Whether it is winter or summer you can watch the clouds floating gently above and enjoy the beautiful sunset over the mountains while sipping a hot cup of bac xiu.

When it rains, you can get some ginger tea and listen to the pitter patter of the falling drops and some soothing romantic music. Every night the greenhouse is lit with sparkling lights. There is usually a bonfire during winter nights to keep warm.

Coffee houses that offer a view of the night or the mist are not rare in Da Lat. Cafes with live music have also been popular for years. Kong does not have a specific schedule for live music, and it depends on the artists, who might suddenly have an impulse to play a few soundtracks for the guests. The plus point of Kong is that it is not as crowded as the popular cafés in Da Lat's center.

Kong does not even have an address. So if you want to go there, you have to follow the route on Google maps and instructions from the owners.

Most people patient enough to find their way here are happy with the place. From the moment you set foot in the shop, you might feel like going home. Kong also has a few friendly dogs, which can make it even harder to leave.

The café is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.