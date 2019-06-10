Celebrity chef to host VIP party at Vietnam’s tallest building

The star of Dolce Vita cooking and culture television show will be joined with several chefs at the Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 hotel, located in Vietnam’s tallest building.

The location was chosen after consulting with many people, the Canadian chef said.

After a survey, Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 was selected to shoot the video scenes because this hotel meets the criteria with the best service, luxurious space and special dishes. It is also emerging as a new representative of a dynamic Vietnam, Rocco said.

Chefs David Rocco and Gordon Ramsay.

The 60 VIP diners at Rocco’s party will be treated to a special Italian-style dinner with four special dishes and the best Italian wine. This is a rare opportunity for diners to go on a culinary journey with direct guidance and introduction by the celebrity chef.

As a Vietnamese highlight, the chefs of the hotel will accompany the star chef to create a "David Rocco style" pho, event organizers said. Pho noodle soup is an iconic Vietnamese street food.

David Rocco is one of the most famous Canadian chefs in the world. He is best known as the host of the David Rocco’s Dolce Vita TV show, which is broadcast in more than 150 countries and attracts millions of viewers every day. He has also authored many best-selling cook books on many countries.

To Western chefs, Vietnam has always had an unusual attraction, so in the series of Dolce Southeast Asia, we tried to capture the spirit of each dish, the cultural characteristics as well as the people here, he said.

Rocco added that he hoped through the show, the world will get to know a modern and hospitable Vietnam.