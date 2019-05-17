VnExpress International
Food

5 cafés to enjoy views of Da Lat forests

By Di Vy   May 17, 2019 | 02:30 pm GMT+7

The misty landscapes of the moutain town in the Central Highlands have something for everyone.

Me Linh Café

Though situated quite far from the town center, Me Linh attracts many customers thanks to its stunning views. The seats are in a balcony, which enables guests to watch the forest below and Cam Ly Lake.

You can order a hot cup of coffee to sip while enjoying the misty weather. Besides coffee, the café also has a wide selection of other drinks at an average price of VND35,000 ($1.5).

From the town center, follow the route to Van Thanh flower village, turn into provincial Road DT725 toward Ta Nung mountain pass, and continue down the road to reach the café. The mountain landscapes along the road are typical of Da Lat. 

Dalat View

Dalat View is on Khe Sanh Street on the way to the famous Mimoza Pass. Surrounding the café is a huge forest. Dalat View is popular among tourists, especially young people who like to take photos. The red bridge extending into the forest seems to be the biggest attraction. Many couples choose this place for their wedding photo shoot. 

The café has many floors but only indoor seating.

Sunshine Coffee

Situated on Tran Hung Dao Street, Sunshine Coffee might impress you immediately with its ethnic decorations and pleasant ambience.

The outside tables are highly recommended to visitors. From here, you can see the colorful houses on the mountainside. The most popular drinks are coffee, smoothies and juices. The average price is VND40,000 ($1.7).

Panorama Café

This place attracts customers with its panoramic views. Evenings are the most crowded time since this is when lanterns are lit up. Their golden sparkle, combined with the views of Da Lat, creates a dreamy and almost mystical air. To reach the place take the road to Trai Mat - Cau Dat. It is situated near the Trai Mat junction.

The café has a vast selection of drinks. Customers can choose from various yogurts, smoothies and other beverages. The average price is VND30,000 ($1.3).

Cau Dat Farm

The café is situated between Cau Dat tea hill, a popular tourist destination in Da Lat around 30 km from the town center. While the other cafés offer views of mountains and forests, this gives you the opportunity to see rolling tea fields. 

It has several different seating areas. Early morning is the best time to sit outside and take in the gentle sunshine and fresh air. The café has a large and diverse menu. The average price is VND45,000 ($1.9).

Tags: Da Lat cafe mountain forest
 
