Winter wonderland: Daisy season brightens spirits in Hanoi

Late November is the season for white daisies as they spring up in rows along the banks of the Red River in Tay Ho District.
It takes farmers four months to grow these flowers.
This species is very easy to grow.
Thanks to their pure white beauty, these daisies have been popular for many years, and farmers have taken the opportunity to attract visitors to their fields.
The fee to take photos in these fields is VND25,000 ($1.1) per person. Then the flowers are sent for sale, either on the streets or at flower markets in Hanoi.
The harvest usually takes 12-15 days, and farmers have to hire workers to help them get the job done.
“My family grows more than 30,000 plants over 1,000 square meters (10,763 square feet). We have to harvest the flowers quickly in the early morning because they will bloom under the sun,” said a farmer named Hanh.
A hard-working person can harvest 300 bunches per day. The highest price on the market is VND50,000 per bunch,” said a worker.
Workers are paid VND300,000 per day to pick the flowers.
One farm can earn nearly VND100 million ($4,400) in profit during the daisy season.