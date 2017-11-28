VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Winter wonderland: Daisy season brightens spirits in Hanoi

By Ngoc Thanh   November 28, 2017 | 09:01 am GMT+7

When Vietnam's capital erupts in millions of white daisies, it must mean Christmas is coming.

winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi

Late November is the season for white daisies as they spring up in rows along the banks of the Red River in Tay Ho District.
winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi-1

It takes farmers four months to grow these flowers.
winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi-2

This species is very easy to grow.
winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi-3

Thanks to their pure white beauty, these daisies have been popular for many years, and farmers have taken the opportunity to attract visitors to their fields.
winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi-4

The fee to take photos in these fields is VND25,000 ($1.1) per person. Then the flowers are sent for sale, either on the streets or at flower markets in Hanoi.
winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi-5

The harvest usually takes 12-15 days, and farmers have to hire workers to help them get the job done.
winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi-6

“My family grows more than 30,000 plants over 1,000 square meters (10,763 square feet). We have to harvest the flowers quickly in the early morning because they will bloom under the sun,” said a farmer named Hanh.
winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi-7

A hard-working person can harvest 300 bunches per day. The highest price on the market is VND50,000 per bunch,” said a worker.
winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi-8

Workers are paid VND300,000 per day to pick the flowers.
winter-wonderland-daisy-season-brightens-spirits-in-hanoi-9

One farm can earn nearly VND100 million ($4,400) in profit during the daisy season.

Related News:
Tags: Hanoi daisy flower winter
 
Read more
Blood and fury: Menstrual activism sweeps the world

Blood and fury: Menstrual activism sweeps the world

Spielberg's 'The Post' aimed at people 'starving for the truth'

Spielberg's 'The Post' aimed at people 'starving for the truth'

Hanoi to clean up iconic lake two years after legendary turtle dies of pollution

Hanoi to clean up iconic lake two years after legendary turtle dies of pollution

Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to Agung eruption

Indonesia extends Bali airport closure due to Agung eruption

Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle

Freelance tour guides claim Vietnam's new tourism law railroads them into trap

Freelance tour guides claim Vietnam's new tourism law railroads them into trap

Crocodiles, pythons and militias: South Sudan's children risk death for school

Crocodiles, pythons and militias: South Sudan's children risk death for school

South Africa's new export is Miss Universe

South Africa's new export is Miss Universe

 
go to top