Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival like a local in Hanoi and Saigon

Saigon

The lantern corner in District 5

Luong Nhu Hoc Street. Photo by VnExpress\Thien Chuong

Stretching along Luong Nhu Hoc and Nguyen An streets, this is the largest lantern market of Saigon. Take a walk alongside ranges of lanterns in various sizes, shapes and colors and treat yourself with specialty food of Chinese people in the neighborhood.

Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street

Photo by VnExpressThien Chuong

There will be a lantern parade and art performance on this busy street of Saigon, if you don’t mind the crowd.

Thu Thiem Bridge

Photo by Pham Thanh Chau

Crossing the Saigon River to link districts 1 and 2, this bridge has a wide lane for pedestrians, which makes it a perfect spot for watching the full moon.

Crescent Lake in District 7

Photo by Huynh Diechuy

Lying in the middle of high-rise buildings, this lake and the area around it is surprisingly peaceful and airy, which is why the lake is yet another perfect place for a full moon view.

Le Thi Rieng Park in District 10

Photo by VnExpressQuynh Tran

Come here to put a lantern down the river under the full moon.

Hanoi

Lantern streets

A girl chooses lantern on Luong Van Can Street. Photo by VnExpress/Quy Doan

Luong Van Can and Hang Ma streets in the Old Quarter and streets in Ha Dong District are the best places in town to feel the true Mid-Autumn spirit with lanterns and lion dance.

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long

Lanterns and toys are displayed at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long. Photo by VTV

A wide range of activities in celebration of the full-moon festival are on at the citadel in Ba Dinh District. Make yourself a mooncake, lantern or a mask and join Vietnamese traditional games there.