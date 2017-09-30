VnExpress International
Where to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival like a local in Hanoi and Saigon

By Minh Nga   September 30, 2017 | 03:52 pm GMT+7

It’s only five days until Mid-Autumn Festival. Have you got any plans to spend the full-moon night yet? If not, the list below might help.

Saigon

The lantern corner in District 5

where-to-celebrate-mid-autumn-festival-like-a-local-in-hanoi-and-saigon

Luong Nhu Hoc Street. Photo by VnExpress\Thien Chuong

Stretching along Luong Nhu Hoc and Nguyen An streets, this is the largest lantern market of Saigon. Take a walk alongside ranges of lanterns in various sizes, shapes and colors and treat yourself with specialty food of Chinese people in the neighborhood.

Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street

where-to-celebrate-mid-autumn-festival-like-a-local-in-hanoi-and-saigon-1

Photo by VnExpressThien Chuong

There will be a lantern parade and art performance on this busy street of Saigon, if you don’t mind the crowd.

Thu Thiem Bridge

where-to-celebrate-mid-autumn-festival-like-a-local-in-hanoi-and-saigon-2

Photo by Pham Thanh Chau

Crossing the Saigon River to link districts 1 and 2, this bridge has a wide lane for pedestrians, which makes it a perfect spot for watching the full moon.

Crescent Lake in District 7

where-to-celebrate-mid-autumn-festival-like-a-local-in-hanoi-and-saigon-3

Photo by Huynh Diechuy

Lying in the middle of high-rise buildings, this lake and the area around it is surprisingly peaceful and airy, which is why the lake is yet another perfect place for a full moon view.

Le Thi Rieng Park in District 10

where-to-celebrate-mid-autumn-festival-like-a-local-in-hanoi-and-saigon-4

Photo by VnExpressQuynh Tran

Come here to put a lantern down the river under the full moon.

Hanoi

Lantern streets

where-to-celebrate-mid-autumn-festival-like-a-local-in-hanoi-and-saigon-5

A girl chooses lantern on Luong Van Can Street. Photo by VnExpress/Quy Doan

Luong Van Can and Hang Ma streets in the Old Quarter and streets in Ha Dong District are the best places in town to feel the true Mid-Autumn spirit with lanterns and lion dance.

Imperial Citadel of Thang Long

where-to-celebrate-mid-autumn-festival-like-a-local-in-hanoi-and-saigon-6

Lanterns and toys are displayed at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long. Photo by VTV

A wide range of activities in celebration of the full-moon festival are on at the citadel in Ba Dinh District. Make yourself a mooncake, lantern or a mask and join Vietnamese traditional games there.

