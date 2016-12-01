wafm-short-film-festival-returns-to-hanoi

Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents, 4th floor, 51 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hanoi

The We Are Filmmakers Short Film Festival (WAFM) will return to Hanoi in December for the second consecutive year.

You are invited to watch the best short film from the projects, classes, students and special guests of the Center for the Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD).

Each screening will center on a specific theme.

Schedule:

Session 1 | Coco Before Chanel ~ 7 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2016

Pleco fish | Director Chu Anh Nguyet

Nhung ngay dep troi (Beautiful days) | Director Do Phuong Trang

Chay tren doi nang go (Running on wooden crutches) | Director Nguyen Ha Phuong

XX2061 | Director Pham Thu Thuy

Session 2 | Fellowship ~ 3 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016

Va mai ca nang (And tomorrow the sun shines) | Director Dang Ngoc Dung

Co gai tren tang thuong (A girl on the rooftop) | Director Le Hoang

Tricolor Hotel | Director Nguyen Thanh Trung

The Man in The Fish Pool | Director Do Nhu Trang, Director Le Lam Vien

Tat ca moi thu deu quay tro lai (Everything comes back) | Director Do Nhu Trang

Session 3 | Horror Nite ~ 7 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016

Chiec binh thuy tinh (A glass bottle) | Director Tran Thanh Van

Pink lemon | Director Dao Thi Minh Trang

Khi tieng chuong phai (When the bell ring fades) | Director Ngo Dai Trang

Buc vach (The wall) | Director Chu Anh Nguyet

Session 4 | The Classic ~ 3 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2016

Khi ta 20 (When I'm 20) | Director Phan Dang Di

Mua thu 5 (The fifth season) | Director Nguyen Hoang Diep

Cai dem (Mattress) | Director Bui Kim Quy

Co trang (Little egret) | Director Nguyen Quynh Trang

Session 5 | Surreal Nite ~ 7 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2016

The false awaken | Director Nguyen Trung Kien

September | Director Nguyen Trung Kien

Teaser Roommate | Director Nguyen Le Hoang Viet

Truc nhat voi Thu Ky (Cleaning duty with Shu Qi) | Director Do Quoc Trung

Another city | Director Pham Ngoc Lan

The films screen in their original languages with English subtitles.

Suggested donation: VND20,000 ($0.88)/person/session

For reservation, click here.