wafm-short-film-festival-returns-to-hanoi

The We Are Filmmakers Short Film Festival (WAFM) will return to Hanoi in December for the second consecutive year.
You are invited to watch the best short film from the projects, classes, students and special guests of the Center for the Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD).
Each screening will center on a specific theme.
Schedule:
Session 1 | Coco Before Chanel ~ 7 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2016
Pleco fish | Director Chu Anh Nguyet
Nhung ngay dep troi (Beautiful days) | Director Do Phuong Trang
Chay tren doi nang go (Running on wooden crutches) | Director Nguyen Ha Phuong
XX2061 | Director Pham Thu Thuy
Session 2 | Fellowship ~ 3 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016
Va mai ca nang (And tomorrow the sun shines) | Director Dang Ngoc Dung
Co gai tren tang thuong (A girl on the rooftop) | Director Le Hoang
Tricolor Hotel | Director Nguyen Thanh Trung
The Man in The Fish Pool | Director Do Nhu Trang, Director Le Lam Vien
Tat ca moi thu deu quay tro lai (Everything comes back) | Director Do Nhu Trang
Session 3 | Horror Nite ~ 7 p.m. Saturday, December 3, 2016
Chiec binh thuy tinh (A glass bottle) | Director Tran Thanh Van
Pink lemon | Director Dao Thi Minh Trang
Khi tieng chuong phai (When the bell ring fades) | Director Ngo Dai Trang
Buc vach (The wall) | Director Chu Anh Nguyet
Session 4 | The Classic ~ 3 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2016
Khi ta 20 (When I'm 20) | Director Phan Dang Di
Mua thu 5 (The fifth season) | Director Nguyen Hoang Diep
Cai dem (Mattress) | Director Bui Kim Quy
Co trang (Little egret) | Director Nguyen Quynh Trang
Session 5 | Surreal Nite ~ 7 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2016
The false awaken | Director Nguyen Trung Kien
September | Director Nguyen Trung Kien
Teaser Roommate | Director Nguyen Le Hoang Viet
Truc nhat voi Thu Ky (Cleaning duty with Shu Qi) | Director Do Quoc Trung
Another city | Director Pham Ngoc Lan
The films screen in their original languages with English subtitles.
Suggested donation: VND20,000 ($0.88)/person/session
