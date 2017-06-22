From the organizers:

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Korea (1992 – 2017), you are invited to the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Piano Concert this weekend at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

The concert will feature award-winning professors and musicians from bothe South Korean and Vietnamese art schools.

Enjoy the works of W. Mozart, F. Chopin, F. Liszt, S. Rachmaninoff and C. Saint-Saens, as well as the debut performance of “Suite for Four Pianos” written by Dang Huu Phuc exclusively for the concert. After two nights in Hanoi, the artists will perform in Seoul on September 2.

Performers:

(South Korea) Sang Jung Lee, Yung Hea Chun, Ji Sung Lee, Joo Hee Joo, Yeon Kyung Cho, Sun Young Yun, Young Hee Park.

(Vietnam) Tran Thuc Anh, Nguyen Huy Phuong, Dao Trong Tuyen, Nguyen Hoang Phuong, Nguyen Trinh Huong, Dao Thu Le, Tran Tam Ngoc.

Tickets: VND150,000 ($6.6) - VND200,000 - VND250,000 - VND300,000

Contact: Prof. Phuong 090 426 3437